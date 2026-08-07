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Can Gen Z force a rethink on reservation? Why ‘creamy layer’ debate in SC, ST, OBC quota is back

Should the ‘creamy layer’ principle be extended to include a sub-category s in the SC, ST, OBC categories? Here is what the Constitution says and what the Supreme Court has ruled,

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Can Gen Z force a rethink on reservation? Why ‘creamy layer’ debate in SC, ST, OBC quota is back
CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar. (Filer Image)
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As anti-reservation sentiments are gaining ground in the wake of Gen Z protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other cities, will the Union government come under pressure to extend the "creamy layer" principle to quotas for people from the ST, SC and OBC communities?  What is the "creamy layer" and what does the Indian Constitution say about it? Why has this question been raised now? How may it impact the political equations and the youth now or in the near future? 

CJP Protests

According to the Cockroach Janta Party, 21 students died by suicide due to the leak of the NEET question paper. No record or official statement verifies or confirms the category of any of those students. So there is no report indicating that they belong to the SC, ST, OBC, or General category. 
Individual news articles sometimes mention a student’s name, age, location, and economic background.  However, there is a general perception that most of the students who died belonged to the lower-middle-class section. 

Article 341 of the Indian Constitution notifies about the Scheduled Castes (SC);  there is no mention of the creamy layer. This principle developed through the judicial interpretation of reservation, especially for the OBC.  The phrase "creamy layer" refers to the socially and economically advanced members of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The government uses this concept as a benchmark to exclude these sections from reservation benefits in educational institutions and government jobs. 

Creamy Layer

According to the guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the following classes of people are considered to be in the creamy layer and excluded from the benefit of reservation:

  • Children of people with high-ranking government jobs, like Class I officers. 
  • Children of individuals with an annual income of Rs 8 lakh or more.

Creamy Layer: SC, ST, OBC

The issue of creamy layer hit the headlines when a petition was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking its direction to the government to “to frame guidelines to ensure that candidates from economically weaker backgrounds within each reserved category are treated as a sub-class, and accorded higher merit and priority in the selection process, in compliance with the law laid down…in the landmark case of State of Punjab & Ors v Davinder Singh & Ors.” In the above-mentioned case, a Supreme Court constitution bench held that SCs and STs could be sub-classified for reservation. The court asked the Union government to reply to the petition. 

The government, in its reply to the apex court, said that the “criteria for inclusion in the SC, ST, and Socially and Educationally Backward Class lists are based on historical, social, and economic backwardness. Scheduled Castes face historical disadvantage from untouchability, while Scheduled Tribes exhibit distinct cultures, geographical isolation, and backwardness." It added, "Socially and Educationally Backward Classes are identified by social, educational, and economic disadvantages, along with a lack of representation in services.” It also said that only the Parliament can take a call on this matter. It also said that a five-member-bench of the Supreme Court in its verdict on E V Chinnaiah v State of Andhra Pradesh & Ors, “held that whenever a situation arises for exclusion of creamy layer from SCs, it will be the Parliament alone to take the necessary legislative steps in terms of clause (2) of Article 341 of the Constitution.”

Anti-Reservation Stir

A pressure group called Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) was formed during the CJP protest, demanding to scrap the reservation for any category, including SC, ST and OBC. Frustrated over increasing unemployment, an expensive education system, dominance of coaching institutes and leak of question papers, thousands of students joined protests in cities like New Delhi, Kanpur, Nagpur, Jaipur, Lucknow and other places. Earlier in 2006, students from medical colleges and students protested against the implementation of 27% OBC quota in central universities. On the other hand, supporters of the quota system argue that reservation is required to correct the caste-based inequalities and atrocities committed against the backward castes and communities. 

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