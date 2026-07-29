Gen Z + Farmers: Can this unlikely alliance launch nationwide movement against Narendra Modi government?

Will Gen Z, youths, students and farmers join hands to launch a nationwide movement against the Narendra Modi government? Why the meeting between CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait is important?

Buoyed by the success of the protests that forced then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, will the students, youth and farmers come to a common platform and launch a nationwide, broad-based movement against the Narendra Modi government? Can the city-based Gen Z join hands with the farmers toiling in their fields? Can such divergent groups with diagonally opposed interests, ambitions and wishes work together?

CJP-BKU to join hands?

These questions cropped up after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait and discussed the plans to "surround the Narendra Modi-led government from all sides". Many other people from the two outfits joined the meeting as the "cockroaches" as they are called, reached out to the farmers. They discussed the future strategy and the action plan to bring the students, youths and the farmers on a common platform and launch a movement against the government. Ranka told journalists, "We hope that our farmer brothers and the students and youth of this country will work together to surround the Modi government from all sides."

The CJP sought Tikait's support for their demand that no action should be taken against the students who participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The move came after the outfit had threatened the government of a fresh nationwide movement if it did not stop taking action against the protesters. The CJP alleged that cases have been filed against students in Bihar and West Bengal while FIRs are still being registered against the students in Rajasthan.

CJP-Rakesh Tikait meeting

The meeting has gained significance in the wake of the farmers' fresh agitation in Madhya Pradesh. Armed with grain, rolled-up bedding, cooking utensils, and enough food for a week, more than 2,000 farmers marched towards the capital city Bhopal; they were stopped on its outskirts. The farmers were angry with the BJP government of Mohan Singh after a dispute over the procurement cost of the grains snowballed into a bigger confrontation. The crisis further deepened as 19 farmers' organisations joined hands on a common platform of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). They have announced that they will not leave until the Mohan Singh government agrees to buy 100% of their moong crop.

Earlier last week, hundreds of farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi, protesting against the proposed US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that might open the Indian farm sector to US firms. The Haryana Police stopped them at the Sambhu border. However, they returned after the Haryana government assured them of a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have joined hands under the banner of the Desh Bachao Andolan. They have demanded that the Union government abandon the US-India BTA.

Farmers protest India

It is not just a coincidence that before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Modi government made a major climbdown in November 2021, when it announced to scrap the three farm laws, which had triggered a massive farmers' agitation. He also apologised to the farmers.

Once again, the farmers have made their presence felt and expressed their anger against the government by marching towards Delhi and Bhopal, though separately and with different demands. However, the analysts point out that there is no compatibility between farmers and Gen Z, which drove the student protest at Jantar Mantar and brought the government to its knees. Their language, age group, mindset, nature and character and most importantly, interests, are completely different. They may find it difficult to gel and work together.

However, the meeting of minds of two different pressure groups can not be ruled out. The farmers may find that their children don't get a fair opportunity to compete in the examinations due to the faulty examination system that has left crores of youths unemployed. The pathetic condition of the examination system may crystallise into a situation where the youths come forward to express their frustration and anger amid rising unemployment and diminishing space for earning a livelihood.