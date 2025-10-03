Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?

Hamas has neither accepted nor rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan. While its military wing vows to fight on, political leaders weigh negotiations and hostages remain their key leverage. As Netanyahu threatens to “finish the job,” the future of peace in Gaza hangs in the balance.

Palestine militant organization Hamas has neither rejected nor accepted the Gaza Peace Plan, introduced by US President Donald Trump. Though its military wing has opposed the proposal and vowed to continue the fight, its political leadership is divided over the issue. If media reports are to be believed, the militant outfit is working on a new game plan. It wants to engage its vowed enemy, Israel, in a brain game after losing the war game.

Gaza Peace Plan for further talks?

Analysts believe Hamas wants to use the 20-point peace plan as a starting point for further negotiations with the Jewish state. It has been planned neither to accept nor reject it within the time limit of 3-4 days, as announced by Donald Trump. However, it wants to trap Tel Aviv in a new game of one-upmanship and ask it to hold talks and discuss a few other issues. It will allow it some more time, a new bargaining point and an opportunity to make preparations to take on the Jewish state.

(Fighters of Hamas, Palestinian militant organisation)

Hamas to seek revision of peace plan

According to the Guardian, Hamas is most likely to seek a revision of the peace plan and add some new issues. The Hamas leadership is divided in Doha (Qatar), Istanbul (Turkey) and Gaza City, with limited communication apprehending fresh attacks from the Israel Defence Force. The Hamas leadership is under tremendous pressure from Saudi Arab, Qatar, the UAE and Turkey as none of them wants the war to prolong. Though the military leadership is based in Gaza, it has limited influence. The political and military leadership are also under pressure from the masses, who are tired of war and want it to end as soon as possible.

Will Hamas release hostage?

It is unthinkable for Hamas to surrender and lay down arms; most of its leaders and fighters prefer to die fighting rather than lay down weapons and surrender. If media reports are to be believed, Hamas’s hesitation reflects a strategic calculation. They want to hold talks without surrendering their leverage. The delay is less about indecision and more about preserving bargaining power in a process stacked against it. The release of hostages is the first and foremost condition of the peace plan. However, hostages are the only bargaining chip for the militant organization; once it releases them, Hamas will be left with no leverage.

(Hostages believed to be alive in Hamas captivity.)

What will Benjamin Netanyahu do?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said publicly that if Hamas does not accept the peace plan, he will finish the job. He also said that he would choose the easy way of bringing the war to an end, but go by the hard way and finish the job if the militant organization does not surrender. Hamas is almost decimated, most of its fighters have been killed, and it has lost almost all of its ground. It has 48 hostages in its possession and the desire to keep on fighting. It will have to choose one of them. It wants to engage the Jewish state in a brain game instead of a war game. What will Benjamin Netanyahu do now?