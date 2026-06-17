What is G-7? What should India expect from France summit? How India compares with Group of Seven's rich nations

What is the G7 Summit and why does it matter for India? A comparison of India’s GDP, per capita income, economic growth and expectations from the world’s richest nations.

What is the G-7 or the Group-7? How is India related to this group of countries? Where does the Indian economy stand compared to the G-7 and its individual member states? What may India expect from the summit, which is being held in France? These questions popped up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G-7 Summit, held talks with world leaders and discussed many issues, ranging from trade and commerce to security to free navigation across the sea to diplomacy. However, a cursory look at the economy of the G-7 and the Indian economy makes it clear that New Delhi needs to walk a long way before it can reach the standard of the group.

What is G-7?

Established in 1975 to coordinate economic policies in response to the oil crisis, the Group of Seven or G-7 is an intergovernmental political and economic forum. It consists of the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany and France. All of these members, except Japan, are NATO members, while all except Japan and the US are in the European Union. Thus, the importance of the G-7, both from economic and geopolitical reasons, can be understood. India can be compared to the Group of Seven in the following way:

Per Capita Income of G-7 Countries (2026 Projections)

United States: $94,430 Germany: $65,303 United Kingdom: $61,056 Canada: $60,305 France: $52,083 Italy: $46,505 Japan: $35,703

Per Capita Income of India for the financial year 2025-26 stands at $2,813, marginally higher than $2,675 of FY 2025. As we can see, it stands nowhere near Japan, the country with the least per capita income among the G-7 members. It is just approximately 4% of the G-7 average per capita income. India is also well below the projected world average per capita income of $15,680. India has been placed in the group of Emerging and Developing Asia, which has a collective projected average of $7,750. India does not meet even this standard.

(India at the G-7 Summit In France. AI-generated infographic.)

What should India expect from the G-7?

The current G-7 Summit, which is being held in France, will conclude on June 17 with a communique that may hint at the future course of action and the policies that the group may adopt. India can expect the G-7 to adopt more liberal trade practices and allow fairer competition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right to point out the "trust deficit" and the tendency of some of the member states to use their trade policies as weapons to settle scores or get security concerns addressed. Addressing the meeting, he emphasised a new era of international solidarity based on transparency rather than transactional ties. It is important to note that the Donald Trump administration imposed an additional punitive tariff of 25% on Indian products for buying Russian crude oil, and accused it of profiteering on the Russia-Ukraine war and supporting Moscow's war machine.

(PM Narendra Modi with G-7 leaders in France.)

Despite many problems and shortcomings, India has emerged as an upwardly mobile economy. It is the 6th largest globally in nominal terms with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of roughly $4.15 trillion. It has been placed third in the list of countries with the highest Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

It can be summed up as follows:

Real GDP Growth: India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with growth forecasts hovering between 6.5% and 7.4%.

GDP per Capita: $2,813

Total Nominal GDP: $4.15 trillion

Despite all kinds of problems, India is expected to surpass the G-7 member states like the United Kingdom and Japan in nominal ranking within the coming years . It is most likely to become the world's third-largest economy by the end of the decade. Under these conditions, it is clear that India can not be ignored and the G-7 must acknowledge it. The GDP per capita may steadily rise by $1,745.28 between 2025 and 2031.