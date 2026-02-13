From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments

UPI transformed domestic payments. With stablecoins settling $33 trillion globally, the next phase of instant cross-border payments is taking shape.

India didn’t wake up one morning with instant payments. UPI worked because the problem was brutally clear: fragmented bank apps, delayed settlements, and zero incentive for merchants to go digital.

The solution was a disciplined design: interoperability first, near-zero cost, trust baked in at the system level.

However, after spending time with payment teams, one thing becomes obvious quickly: what works beautifully within a country starts to fray the moment money crosses borders. The gap isn’t user intent—it’s infrastructure.

The problem UPI fixed + the limits it was never built to cross

UPI collapsed a messy domestic payments stack into a single, real-time rail.

In December 2025, UPI processed a record 21.63 billion transactions—an average of nearly 698 million per day—moving close to ₹28 lakh crore in value. For digital payments inside India, it is near-impossible to beat in terms of speed, reliability, and cost.

However, UPI was never designed for currency conversion, jurisdictional compliance, or cross-border settlement. The moment a payment needs FX, correspondent banks, or multi-day clearing cycles, the speed advantage disappears. That’s not a failure; it’s a boundary.

Why cross-border payments still feel broken

Stablecoins → Global Instant Rail

Globally, cross-border payments still take:

Time: 1–3 days

Cost: 6–7% on average

Dependency: Opaque intermediary chains

Even fintech-led remittance apps often mask delays rather than eliminate them.

For Fintech India, this creates a strange contrast: users are used to instant money movement domestically, yet accept friction the moment the payment leaves the country. That gap is where the next leap is forming.

Stablecoins as the end of multi-day settlement

Strip away the noise, and stablecoins are simply digital representations of fiat that move at internet speed.

Why they scale instant payments globally:

Borderless by default: No dependence on domestic clearing systems or banking hours

Atomic settlement: Funds move and settle in one step, not T+2 cycles

FX-neutral rails: Value moves first; conversion happens separately or programmatically

Lower intermediary risk: Fewer correspondent banks, fewer points of failure

In 2025, stablecoin transaction volumes crossed $33 trillion globally, according to industry estimates. USDC and USDT accounted for most of this flow, showing how these rails are being used far beyond crypto trading.

For payments, the value isn’t speculation - it’s atomic settlement. A dollar-backed stablecoin sent from Singapore to Mumbai settles in minutes, not days.

Compliance becomes the real bottleneck

Speed alone isn’t enough. Payments fail when consent, AML checks, and enforcement rules live outside the transaction layer. This is where programmable payment rails matter.

Systems that can embed compliance into the transaction layer are what make stablecoin-based payment innovation viable at scale.

As Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary, Kwala, quotes:

“Instant payments don’t break at scale because of speed; they break when compliance and consent can’t keep up with the transaction flow.”

This is the quiet shift happening now: moving regulatory logic closer to the payment itself.

India’s next leap

UPI proved that users adopt instant payments when trust and simplicity are non-negotiable. Stablecoins extend that lesson globally. For Indian fintech builders, the opportunity isn’t replacing UPI; it’s complementing it with rails that handle cross-border complexity by default.

That also means baking in consent, compliance, and enforceable rules at the payment layer: areas teams like Kwala have been quietly working on.

UPI showed how money should move within an economy when trust and simplicity are non-negotiable. Stablecoins are demonstrating how value can move between economies when speed and settlement certainty matter just as much.

That transition—from domestic instant payments to globally interoperable rails—may define the next decade of digital payments more than any new app ever will.