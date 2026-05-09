From TMC’s ‘ignored’ leader to BJP's Bengal CM: How Suvendu Adhikari turned political setbacks into power

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has taken oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the historic moment in BJP's history in the former Left state. Let us know his journey from an ignored TMC leader to the force behind BJP's win in the state.

The BJP’s historic win in West Bengal not only reflected the party’s years of political groundwork in the state, but also put the spotlight on Suvendu Adhikari, who went from being an ‘ignored’ TMC leader to emerging as one of the key faces behind the BJP’s rise in the former Left bastion.

With Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal — the first BJP leader ever to hold the post — Bengal politics has entered a new saffron chapter, marking another major expansion of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath ceremony is the most grand event in the recent years in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari's years in TMC- From its architect to facing challenges

Suvendu's influence does not stem from the party but from his organisational strength, decisive leadership and a personality that is capable of shaping electoral outcomes. He was one of the most crucial grassroots leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) even before its win in 2011, who held major influence in coastal and rural West Bengal.

-Built TMC’s organisation in East Midnapore and nearby regions

-Key figure in the Nandigram movement: He emerged as a prominent face during the 2007 anti-land acquisition protests in Nandigram against the then Left Front government. The movement led to TMC’s popularity and helped project Mamata Banerjee as the main opposition leader in Bengal.

-Helped TMC defeat the Left Front in 2011: His influence in rural Bengal and organisational strength were key factors in TMC’s first 2011 victory which ended Left rule in the eastern state.

Suvendu Adhikari’s growing contention with the administration of Mamata Banerjee highlighted what he saw as the sidelining of one of the TMC’s most influential leaders, transforming him from a key architect of the party into its most formidable challenger by 2026.

What started as internal disagreements in 2019 soon rose into an intense political rivalry, culminating in Adhikari defeating Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram Assembly constituency, her stronghold, in the 2021 elections — a victory he repeated in 2026.

Key factors of contention: From 2019–2020

Rise of Abhishek Banerjee: A key issue was the swift elevation of Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, within the party hierarchy, overshadowing senior leaders like Adhikari, who saw TMC as a party prioritising close connections.

The post of the observer, which Adhikari held, was abolished for certain districts, and seen as a move to limit his influence following the 2019 Lok Sabha poll setbacks.

After reaching the hight of tension, Adhikari resigned from his post as the minister of (Transport) and the Hooghly River Bridge Commission in November 2020, leaving the TMC in December 2020.

Rise in BJP

Adhikari joined the BJP on December 19, 2020, and since then has been working for the BJP’s rise in the state.

-In 2021 elections, he defeated CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by 1,956 votes.

-Being the Leader of the Opposition, Adhikari consistently attacked the Mamata Banerjee administration on issues of corruption, law and order, and alleged illegal immigration.

-He has pushed BJP's Hindutva agenda strongly, frequently debating the TMC on topics like the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and allowing ‘infiltrators’ Rohingya refugees.

Once sidelined in TMC, Suvendu revived his political charm with overturning Mamata's leadership and replacing her as the state's CM. He defeated Banerjee from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram—her strongholds. In the former he won by around 15,100 votes and in the latter by 1,956 votes.

Adhikari reinvented himself as perhaps the most formidable challenger to the very leader he once revered – ultimately bringing her down and what the BJP could not do in 15 years, Adhikari did in just five years.