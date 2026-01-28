FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

From kingmaker to void: How Ajit Pawar's death could alter Maharashtra politics, how may it tilt towards Sharad Pawar?

Ajit Pawar’s death could destabilise the BJP-led Mahayuti, weaken NCP (Ajit), and offer Sharad Pawar a chance to reclaim lost political ground.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

How may Ajit Pawar's death impact Maharashtra politics? The ambitious satrap of western Maharashtra broke the all-pervasive dominance of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, challenged his anti-BJP politics, weaned away many of his uncle's followers, and joined the saffron party. He agreed to be the deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, breaching the Pawar citadel and damaging Sharad Pawar's reputation for his relentless fight against communalization of politics. With untimely and unfortunate death, the NCP, the BJP, and patriarch Sharad Pawar have received a severe blow. 

Ajit Pawar death impact

Ajit Pawar's death will give a severe blow to the BJP–Shinde–NCP (Ajit) Mahayuti, as he was the keystone holding these parties. It will be difficult to hold and run the alliance smoothly in his absence, as he held the numbers, particularly in western Maharashtra, and provided a much-needed Maratha face to a BJP-led government. Most importantly, it was Ajit Pawar who neutralized Maharashtra's grand old man, Sharad Pawar. His death can create instability inside the Mahayuti government and encourage the BJP to renegotiate power equations with Eknath Shinde. It will also offer an opportunity to Sharad Pawar to woo back defected MLAs and reclaim his lost ground. 

As the NCP (Ajit) was completely dependent on one leader who could give the moolah to MLAs and the local-level leaders, his absence could create a void in the party. Most of his MLAs may drift to Sharad Pawar, as he is the only big Maratha face and a leader of high stature in the party. The BJP may activate its dirty-tricks department to put pressure on MLAs, send the ED summons to some of them, and lure some of them with plum posts. His party faces an existential crisis and will be wiped out. 

Mahayuti government crisis

It is a personal loss for Sharad Pawar, as it was he who politically raised and groomed his nephew. But, ironically, he may benefit politically from Ajit Pawar's death. Though their relations were tense and Ajit Pawar was the estranged nephew of the grand old man, his death may trigger a sympathy wave for Sharad Pawar. As Ajit Pawar's sons are completely non-political persons and his wife, MP Sunetra Pawar, is a novice in the arena of politics, people in general and the grassroots workers may sympathise with the senior Pawar. This sympathy may translate into realignment and rallying behind Sharad Pawar. If he acts smartly and succeeds in wooing them back, he may emerge as the winner and reclaim his lost ground. 

Ajit Pawar's pocket borough of Baramati and the cooperative societies under his control may suffer immensely in his absence. He was the undisputed leader of Pune and Baramati. Besides, he played an instrumental role in establishing multiple cooperative institutions of sugar, dairy, and credit societies and controlled them with an iron hand. These may be transferred to the control of Sharad Pawar, but they may lose the direct access to a big leader and the economic and political clout they have developed. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
