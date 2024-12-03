The crisis erupted when Barnier invoked Article 49.3 of the French Constitution to pass the government’s social security budget without a parliamentary vote

France’s political landscape is in turmoil as Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces two no-confidence motions this week. If successful, these could not only topple Barnier’s government but also deliver a severe blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership.

The crisis erupted when Barnier, a former Brexit negotiator, invoked Article 49.3 of the French Constitution to pass the government’s social security budget without a parliamentary vote. The controversial budget includes €60 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts to reduce France's growing deficit.

Barnier’s move came after failed negotiations with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) and the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP). Both parties accused the government of undermining democracy, filing no-confidence motions in response. Marine Le Pen declared, “The French have had enough,” while left-wing leader Mathilde Panot labeled the government’s actions “political chaos.”

What happens next?

The motions could be debated as early as Wednesday (December 4). If 289 votes are secured in the National Assembly, Barnier’s government will fall. With left and far-right MPs combining forces, analysts believe the motion is likely to succeed.

If this happens, Barnier would become France’s shortest-serving prime minister, having taken office only in September. It would also mark the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962.

Meanwhile, a no-confidence vote would create a major headache for President Macron. He could keep Barnier’s government in a caretaker role or appoint a technocratic cabinet. However, Macron cannot call for snap elections until July due to constitutional rules, leaving the country in a prolonged period of political uncertainty.

While some speculate about Macron’s resignation, this looks unlikely, as his term runs until 2027.