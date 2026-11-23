Why have foreign investors pumped up Rs 1.22 lakh in November alone, and that too at a time when they are disappointed with the sluggish growth and uncertainties of AI-related firms? Explained here.

After withdrawing about $60 billion between September 2024 and October 2026 from India, foreign investors have shown rekindled interest in the market here. They have injected fresh money into the Indian equity market in November, with a record flow of Rs 1.22 lakh crore as of November 21, 2026. They have invested $12 billion in Indian companies so far in November, the largest-ever monthly inflow. It has helped the blue-chip Nifty 50 index climb over 11% this month. It can be compared with the AI benchmark firms in South Korea and Taiwan. They are down more than 15%, and the Nasdaq index in the US fell 6% during the same period.

AI stocks crash: Impact on BSE, NSE

Earlier, the indices of share markets in these countries jumped to new heights because investors pumped money into the equities with AI bets. India was left behind, and institutional investors withdrew money as India lacked AI companies with significant performance. Now, the same factors favour India. Lack of AI bets has attracted foreign investors, and India has become, ironically, a haven, with investors doubting the potential returns on massive debts for AI-related infrastructure and software. As they want to diversify from tech-heavy markets and invest in a stable economy, India has become their first choice.

Though foreign investors are upset that growth has slowed down in India due to a weak currency and increased fuel bills, as crude prices soared due to supply chain disruptions, they are happy that India has a robust economy and their earnings may go up in dollar terms.

Corporate results

Corporate results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 have been positive and encouraged foreign investors to pour money into these companies. Reuters has reported that the largest 50 Indian companies have recorded their strongest quarterly profit growth in more than four years. The foreign investors also want Indian companies to earn profit so that they too can earn money, besides withdrawing money from risk-prone AI stocks.

Crude prices

Crude prices have come down, slipping below $92. At the time of writing this news article on Monday evening, Brent was selling for $90.475 and the overall crude price was at $81.546 per barrel. It is the fourth week of declines as the guns have fallen silent in the Middle East, at least for the time being. It will help India in several ways, as follows:

A lower crude price means a lower fuel bill for the country that imports about 88% of its fuel requirements. According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the cumulative fuel bill for the first half (April-October) of the current financial year reached $97.7 billion. It is 60% more than $70.3 billion during the same period in 2025.

An increased import bill means increased pressure on the rupee. The Indian currency has strengthened recently, with the dollar selling for 92.81 rupees at the time of writing this article on November 23, 2026.

This will also increase the profitability of Indian oil companies, further attracting investors.

It may also improve or at least reduce pressure on the Current Account Deficit.

Underperformance of Indian firms

According to Goldman Sachs, after Indian equities underperformed for two consecutive years, its domestic economy is now strengthening. It has increased the possibility of foreign investors coming back as they look to diversify. In a note Goldman Sachs said recently, "While the under-positioning has started to bottom out in recent months, funds globally remain extensively under-exposed to India, suggesting ample room for reversal."

Will FPIs remain invested in India?

However, the most important question is: will the foreign investors remain invested, or will they retreat at the first opportunity? It depends on many factors.