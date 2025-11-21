IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know
Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...
Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment
Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?
EXPLAINER
This landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a Labour Ministry statement said.
Four Labour Codes: In a historic decision, the Union government has announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which rationalised 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect. "The four labour codes have been notified and now they are the law of the land," said Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a press conference in New Delhi. This landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a ministry statement said.
This historic reform ensures that workers gain easier access to security, dignity, health, and welfare measures, reinforcing India’s commitment to a fair and future-ready labour ecosystem.
The codification of 29 existing labour laws into four Labour Codes was undertaken to address long-standing challenges and make the system more efficient and contemporary. The codification aims to enhance ease of doing business, promote employment generation, ensure safety, health, social and wage security for every worker.
Simplifying compliance: Multiplicity of laws leads to difficulty in compliance.
Streamlining enforcement: Multiplicity of authorities in different labour laws led to complexity and difficulty in enforcement.
Modernising outdated laws: Most labour legislations were framed during the pre-Independence era, necessitating alignment with today’s economic realities and technological advancements.
Moreover, the development also simplifies the registration, licensing framework by introducing the concept of a Single Registration, Single License, and Single Return, thereby reducing the overall compliance burden to spur employment.