Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits Nepal, Meets PM Balendra Shah

The Nepal PM is scheduled to visit India later this month (November 22) and the main aim of Misri’s visit was to lay the groundwork for the Nepal PM’s visit. This will be the Nepal PM’s first overseas visit

Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri visited Nepal (November 4-5, 2026). During his visit, Misri met with Nepal PM Balendra Shah and senior members of his cabinet including -- Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. The focus areas of discussion during Misri’s visit were: trade, hydropower, infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity and people-to-people linkages.

The Nepal PM is scheduled to visit India later this month (November 22) and the main aim of Misri’s visit was to lay the groundwork for the Nepal PM’s visit. This will be the Nepal PM’s first overseas visit. Shah’s meeting with Misri is significant, because earlier this year the latter had to cancel his Nepal visit at the last minute, after the Nepal PM stated that he will not hold any one on meetings with individuals below the rank of Foreign Minister. Apart from the protocol issue, the reason cited for Misri’s decision to put his Nepal visit on hold was that Nepal objected to India’s plans to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through Lipulekh. Nepal said that this route passes via its territory and that it should have been consulted before it was finalised. In a statement, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:

“The Government of Nepal is fully clear and firmly stands by the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani east of the Mahakali river are integral parts of Nepal, based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugali”.

Misri’s visit is important for more than one reason. Firstly, in the context of bilateral trade and energy ties between both countries. Second, the need for engaging with the current dispensation – which clearly represents a generational shift. Third, this signifies India’s attempts to put ties with neighbours back on track.

Things changed after India was amongst the first countries to provide support to the Himalayan nation in the aftermath of the devastating floods in September 2026. PM Modi spoke to the Nepal PM and expressed solidarity. Apart from sending four aircraft with essential relief materials, India also sent disaster response teams to help in rescue operations

While Shah thanked Misri for India’s assistance and being the first responder, the latter during his meeting with Nepal’s Foreign Secretary, Amit Rai and other senior officials acknowledged the damage caused to Nepal’s infrastructure during the Bhotekoshi flood and also said that India was open to providing support for reconstruction of Nepal’s infrastructure.

While the bilateral relationship has witnessed certain setbacks, there is a clear understanding in both New Delhi and Kathmandu that the bilateral relationship is multi-faceted and driven by strong economic and people to people linkages. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has reiterated the point that more than 2/3rd of Kathmandu’s trade is with India. During his visit to the US, in September 2026, Khanal remarked:

“The cultural and social relationships are very strong between the two countries as well. On the political front, sometimes there often tends to be ebb and flow. But right now, I think we have one of the excellent relationships,”

Khanal has also stated that the India-Nepal relationship needs to be viewed independently of the China factor. Significantly, the Nepal PM while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly had proposed a trilateral mechanism between India, China and Pakistan for dealing with the challenges posed by climate change. Said Balen Shah: “..we propose the establishment of the Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism led by Nepal, India, and China. Through this mechanism, let us share satellite data and expertise. Let us monitor glacial lakes, strengthen joint early warning systems, and coordinate cross-border assistance when disasters strike. Let the Himalayas be a laboratory for international cooperation, not a border for scattered information.”

Hasina appeals for new passport: First step towards Bangladesh return.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is has been living in exile in India since 2024, after she had to flee Bangladesh has sought a fresh passport and national identity card. This is an important step towards her return to Bangladesh. A letter was sent by Hasina’s lawyers to Bangladesh’s acting High Commissioner in India.

Bangladesh State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kabir while commenting on the issue said:

“You do not need a passport to arrest terrorists and criminals. This is a matter of handover, and a judicial process is in place,"

Conclusion

In conclusion, Foreign Secretary Misri’s Nepal visit, focused on preparing the diplomatic ground for Nepal PM Balendra Shah’s India trip was significant. While differences over several issues exist, recent developments suggest that both sides understand the importance of putting bilateral ties back on track. Sheikh Hasina’s appeal for a new passport and potential return to Bangladesh is important – though it remains to be seen as to how the Bangladesh government responds to Hasina’s appeal. The former Bangladesh PM’s presence in India has only exacerbated strains between India and Bangladesh.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)