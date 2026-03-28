For happiness, fix your mental scripts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore
IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call
Who is close to PM Modi? This is what ex-minister Smriti Irani has said
Explained: Why RCB, SRH players are wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener
Does India have only 5-10 days of oil reserves left? Here's what govt has to say
Explained: Why Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are missing RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener
Back To The Future, Top Gun star James Tolkan dies at 94
Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: No release today, check expected date, steps to download scorecard
EXPLAINER
Like a movie script, each one of us carries three important mental scripts about ourselves, others, and the world. To live a happy life, we need to revise our mental scripts. It is possible to do so; it is in our own hands. A positive, optimistic mental script helps achieve happiness.
Around the world, happiness is a life goal for most of us. Some of us can achieve it, and many of us are struggling to. This is not how life should be. Life needs to be much happier for better health, relationships and work, as happiness helps in these aspects of life. The world needs to be a happier place.
We follow different ways to find happiness. One simple yet powerful approach to the happiness journey is to examine our mental scripts and correct them to begin and sustain it. The author, in his last fifteen years of research, writing and teaching happiness in India and abroad, has often come across people carrying wrong mental scripts either for themselves, others or the world, causing a lot of unhappiness.
Like a movie script, each one of us carries three important mental scripts about ourselves, others, and the world. To live a happy life, we need to revise our mental scripts. It is possible to do so; it is in our own hands. A positive, optimistic mental script helps achieve happiness.
The first important script is about us. First, we need to see ourselves realistically, i.e., the way we are. Second, we need to try to remove any negative parts of ourselves. Third, we need to accept our shortcomings as humans and be empathetic with ourselves. Finally, we need to create a positive script about ourselves. We are responsible for our happiness.
The second is about others. First, we need to see others the way they are, i.e., realistically. Second, we need to try to remove their negative parts if we can. We should try to give them the benefit of the doubt. Third, we need to accept them with their shortcomings, because we are humans and will have our own shortcomings, and we need to show empathy to others. Finally, we need to create a positive script about others. Others don’t owe us anything. We must look at how we can better contribute to improving others' lives.
The third is about the world. First, we need to see the world as it is, i.e. realistically. Second, we need to try to remove negative parts of the world, if we can, and if any exist. Third, we need to accept the world with its shortcomings and show empathy toward it. Finally, we need to create a positive script about the world. The world doesn’t owe us anything. We must look at how we can contribute to a better world.
Happiness is a worthy life goal, and one powerful tool to achieve it is fixing our mental scripts. By fixing our mental scripts for ourselves, others and the world, we can be happier and sustain this happiness for a better, more fulfilling life.
(The author, Dr Rajesh K Pillania, is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work on happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor and India’s Happiness Guru. He has shared happiness insights with millions across the world)