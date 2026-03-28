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For happiness, fix your mental scripts

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For happiness, fix your mental scripts

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For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Like a movie script, each one of us carries three important mental scripts about ourselves, others, and the world. To live a happy life, we need to revise our mental scripts. It is possible to do so; it is in our own hands. A positive, optimistic mental script helps achieve happiness.

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Rajesh K Pillania

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 09:44 PM IST

For happiness, fix your mental scripts
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Around the world, happiness is a life goal for most of us. Some of us can achieve it, and many of us are struggling to. This is not how life should be. Life needs to be much happier for better health, relationships and work, as happiness helps in these aspects of life. The world needs to be a happier place. 

We follow different ways to find happiness. One simple yet powerful approach to the happiness journey is to examine our mental scripts and correct them to begin and sustain it. The author, in his last fifteen years of research, writing and teaching happiness in India and abroad, has often come across people carrying wrong mental scripts either for themselves, others or the world, causing a lot of unhappiness.

Fixing Mental Scripts for Happiness

Like a movie script, each one of us carries three important mental scripts about ourselves, others, and the world. To live a happy life, we need to revise our mental scripts. It is possible to do so; it is in our own hands. A positive, optimistic mental script helps achieve happiness.

The first important script is about us. First, we need to see ourselves realistically, i.e., the way we are. Second, we need to try to remove any negative parts of ourselves. Third, we need to accept our shortcomings as humans and be empathetic with ourselves. Finally, we need to create a positive script about ourselves. We are responsible for our happiness.

The second is about others. First, we need to see others the way they are, i.e., realistically. Second, we need to try to remove their negative parts if we can. We should try to give them the benefit of the doubt. Third, we need to accept them with their shortcomings, because we are humans and will have our own shortcomings, and we need to show empathy to others. Finally, we need to create a positive script about others. Others don’t owe us anything. We must look at how we can better contribute to improving others' lives.

The third is about the world. First, we need to see the world as it is, i.e. realistically. Second, we need to try to remove negative parts of the world, if we can, and if any exist. Third, we need to accept the world with its shortcomings and show empathy toward it. Finally, we need to create a positive script about the world. The world doesn’t owe us anything. We must look at how we can contribute to a better world.

Key Takeaway for readers


Happiness is a worthy life goal, and one powerful tool to achieve it is fixing our mental scripts. By fixing our mental scripts for ourselves, others and the world, we can be happier and sustain this happiness for a better, more fulfilling life.

 
(The author, Dr Rajesh K Pillania, is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work on happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor and India’s Happiness Guru. He has shared happiness insights with millions across the world)

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For happiness, fix your mental scripts
For happiness, fix your mental scripts
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