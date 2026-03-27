For happiness, better manage toxic people in our lives

March 20 is International Day of Happiness.

March 20 is International Day of Happiness.

The majority of us want to live a happy life, but it remains out of reach for many. Stress and unhappiness have become a way of life for many people.

One reason for stress and unhappiness is the presence of toxic people in our lives, such as relatives, friends, colleagues, neighbours, family members, and so on. Unfortunately, toxic people are detrimental to our happiness. However, we all have toxic people at times, and we find it very hard to deal with them. They spread their toxicity and make our days difficult, including stressful. We want to avoid them, but we often can't. Sometimes we wish we had a better way to deal with them.

How to deal with toxic people

For our own happiness, we need to be cautious and take care when dealing with them. One option is to try to change these individuals, but it may not be feasible for some, as it would require significant time and energy. If someone has the time and energy, they should try to change these people, as it would be an ideal thing to do and good for society overall. However, if someone believes it is impossible to change these people, they need to find another way to remove them from our lives. Sometimes this is the case, wherein the toxic person has become so used to it, has made toxicity a way of life, that even after a lot of efforts, he or she refuses to improve and change.

Removing toxic people from our lives is not easy, but it is possible. Here is another step-by-step process to remove toxic people from our lives.

Step 1. Ask yourself, do you have toxic people in your life?

Answer: If yes, write down their names.

Step 2. Ask yourself, do you have the time, energy and patience to change these people?

Answer: If yes, go ahead and try to change.

If not, move to step three.

Step 3. Ask yourself, can you stop meeting these people?

Answer: If yes, stop meeting these people.

If not, move to step 4.

Step 4. Ask yourself, can you reduce the number of meetings with these people?

Answer: If yes, reduce the number of meetings with these people.

If not, move to step 5.

Step 5. Ask yourself: can you reduce the time spent in meetings with these people?

Answer: If yes, reduce the time duration of meetings with these people.

If not, move to step 7.

Step 6. From the meetings, take the learnings, if any, and try to improve in what is feasible, but do not take negative things/words with you outside the meeting place. Leave these useless negative words with that person. It is still your choice not to take in or remember the negative and useless things or words shared in the meeting.

Step 7. Keep repeating this process regularly, say every month or so, to make sure you are taking care of toxic people in your life.

By following this seven-step process, we can better handle toxic people.

Key Takeaway for Readers

By regularly applying this in our lives, we can significantly reduce the impact of toxic people on our happiness and lives. We must address and remove the toxicity of these harmful elements from our lives to create a happier life.

The author Dr Rajesh K Pillania is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work on happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor and India’s Happiness Guru.