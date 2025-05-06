EXPLAINER
Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman of Bangladesh once headed the Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh) and is said to be close to Bangladesh’s current chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, he shared his provocative idea in Bengali on Facebook.
A retired Bangladeshi military officer has stirred controversy with a bold and alarming statement. Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman recently suggested that if India launches a military strike on Pakistan over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam—which killed 26 people—then Bangladesh should invade and take control of India’s seven northeastern states. He even proposed that Bangladesh should join hands with China to make this plan possible. Rahman, who once headed the Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh) and is said to be close to Bangladesh’s current chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, shared this provocative idea in Bengali on Facebook. He wrote, “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh will have to occupy seven states of northeast India. For this, we should start talks with China for a joint military plan.”
This statement comes at a sensitive time. India and Bangladesh are trying to improve their strained relationship, especially after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took asylum in India. India has also expressed concern about reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Tensions escalated further when Bangladesh’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, during a visit to China in March, made controversial comments about India’s northeastern states. He referred to them as the “Seven Sisters,” calling them landlocked and claiming they have no access to the sea. He then described Bangladesh as the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region—hinting at an opportunity for China’s growing economy. These remarks upset many leaders in India’s ruling party, the BJP. In response, India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, pointed out that India’s Northeast is becoming a key hub for regional trade and connectivity through BIMSTEC, with major investments in roads, railways, and waterways.
(Muhammad Yunus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand)
The situation worsened when India recently ended a five-year agreement that had allowed Bangladeshi export cargo to move through Indian ports and airports. The decision, India said, was due to congestion and high traffic. Meanwhile, China continues to send weapons, warships, and ammunition to both Bangladesh and the Maldives. This has raised serious questions: Why is China arming these two Muslim-majority countries? What is its strategy? And how could it use these alliances if conflict breaks out between India and Pakistan?
BIMSTEC stands for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. It’s a group of seven countries—India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan—that work together to boost trade, connectivity, and development in the Bay of Bengal region. Formed in 1997, BIMSTEC aims to improve economic growth, strengthen cooperation in areas like transport and energy, and fight terrorism together. For India, it is also a way to better connect its northeastern states with the Bay of Bengal and reduce China’s growing influence.
The “Seven Sisters” is a term used to describe the seven northeastern states of India. They are called the Seven Sisters because they are geographically close, culturally similar, and depend on each other for trade and development. The term was coined in 1972 by journalist Jyoti Prasad Saikia from Tripura during a radio talk show. He later wrote a book on the subject. These states are connected to the rest of India through a narrow piece of land called the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck.” Sikkim is another northeastern state nearby, but since it’s separated by this corridor, it is sometimes referred to as the Seven Sisters’ “brother.”
China has been supplying weapons to both Bangladesh and the Maldives for several years. Bangladesh has received submarines, warships, anti-ship missiles, and small arms—over 80% of its weapons now come from China. The Maldives, though smaller, has received patrol boats and maritime surveillance equipment. China is even exploring the possibility of creating a naval base in the Maldives.
(Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping)
Expanding Influence: China wants to dominate the Indian Ocean region, where India has traditionally held power. Giving weapons and loans to Bangladesh and the Maldives helps China gain influence. Creating Economic Dependence: China has funded large infrastructure projects in both countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. These projects often come with heavy loans, making it difficult for the countries to refuse China’s demands. Strategic Geography: Bangladesh is close to India’s sensitive Northeast, while the Maldives lies near crucial shipping lanes. Gaining influence here lets China challenge India’s regional strength.
China’s plan is simple but smart—offer big loans and weapons to make these countries dependent. In Bangladesh, China built the Padma Bridge and power plants, but these came with high-interest loans. Bangladesh now owes China billions of dollars, giving China a powerful say in its decisions.
In the Maldives, China built the Sinamalé Bridge and other infrastructure. The country now has such high debt that it struggles to make independent choices. The military equipment given to both countries relies on Chinese parts and training, locking them into long-term dependency. This means China can indirectly push these countries to act in its interest—even if it hurts their neighbours like India.
If war breaks out between India and Pakistan, China may not fight India directly. Instead, it might use Bangladesh and the Maldives to cause problems for India. Bangladesh: Rahman’s remarks show that some in Bangladesh might support China’s goals. With Chinese weapons, Bangladesh could stir unrest in India’s Northeast or try to disrupt the Siliguri Corridor, cutting off access to the Seven Sisters. This would make it hard for India to send soldiers or supplies to its northeastern region.
(Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldivian President Mohmad Muizzu)
Maldives: The Maldives could allow Chinese naval ships or submarines to dock in its ports. This would force India to divide its naval resources—watching both Pakistan in the west and China in the south. Even though Bangladesh and the Maldives are smaller countries, their role could distract India and stretch its military focus.
India faces a tricky situation. The Seven Sisters are far from mainland India, and the narrow Siliguri Corridor is a vulnerable spot. Rahman’s and Yunus’s comments hint that Bangladesh may be leaning toward China. The Maldives, too, under a pro-China government, seems to be drifting away from India.
To deal with this, India is taking several steps: Boosting BIMSTEC: India is using this regional platform to connect the Northeast with other friendly countries, reducing reliance on Bangladesh. Investing in the Northeast: India is building new roads, railways, and ports to turn the region into a trade hub. Strengthening Maldives ties: India is offering more help through education, tourism, and aid programs to regain lost ground.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi are expecting first child, see couple's adorable pregnancy post: 'Life’s most beautiful role yet'
Flames on two fronts: Is China fueling war for India via Bangladesh and Maldives?
E-way hubs to be constructed along two expressways in Uttar Pradesh, EV charging stations, hotels, more, check details
Neena Gupta reveals how Vivian Richards reacted after she told him about her pregnancy: 'As much as I wanted this child...'
What will happen in mock drills? Air raid warning, blackouts, camouflaging vital installations, evacuation and...
India, UK sign Free Trade Agreement, PM Modi calls it 'historic milestone'
63,000-square-feet blue floral carpet at Met Gala 2025 was made by this Kerala company, 480 artisans worked for...
Meet IITian who left his private job, studied 12 hours daily, failed in 16 govt exams, later cleared UPSC exam, now he works as...
Gautam Adani's company gets BIG 1500 MW power contract from this state, not Gujarat, Maharashtra
Amid India Pakistan tensions, Pakistan’s Muslim cleric claims, country's jets ‘bomb its own people’, gives references
Not Madhuri Dixit, Maanayata Dutt, Tina Ambani; Sanjay Dutt wanted to marry this superstar's wife, proposed to her in front of his mother Nargis but...
India Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack: Mock drills to take place in 259 locations, know which locations of Delhi-NCR included
Will schools remain open on May 7 amid nationwide mock drills? Details inside
CUET PG 2025: NTA releases final answer key, check link for downloading
MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy XI team for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match
Generative AI Set to Slash Enterprise Data Migration Costs, Ushering in a New Era of IT Modernization
XavonixTrader 1.4 Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform?
Pahalgam Attack: Who controls Lashkar-e-Taiba, how is it related to TRF and how does Pakistani terrorist outfit work?
FIFS Charter: A Disconnect Between Rules and Industry Practice?
Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala with mom Nita Ambani’s diamond necklace, similar to Anne Hathaway’s Ocean’s 8 sparkler, see PICS here
'Marne mein do ghante reh gaye hain': Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari slams Javed Akhtar over Pahalgam remarks, says 'Naseeruddin Shah bhi...'
India-Pakistan war in 2025? Know what Baba Vanga’s terrifying prediction reveals
Shikhar Dhawan steps into entertainment industry, teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for THIS project
Virat Kohli breaks silence on loyalty to RCB, decision to leave captaincy: 'Had the opportunity to...'
Viral Video: Bride’s family gifts groom petrol pump, land, silver worth Rs 15.65 crore, netizens react
Meet actress who slapped Rishi Kapoor 8 times in Raj Kapoor's presence, he got chance at revenge 3 years later but..., her name is..
This is world's best gin, has a unique flavour due to..., not made in US, UK, Spain, Ireland, France, it is...
This is world's first country to make AI compulsory subject in schools, not China, USA, UK, India, Japan
Will Islamic nations join Pakistan in war against India? What will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Iran do if...
India’s most expensive web series had budget of Rs..., cost more than Pathaan, Baahubali, Pushpa, Chhaava, never got released due to…, lead actors were..
CUET UG 2025 exam likely to be postponed, new schedule to be announced soon
Amid India-Pakistan tensions, mock drills to be held across 244 locations tomorrow: Here's what we know so far
'When you get a man like Shah Rukh Khan...': Sabyasachi schools American reporters who fail to recognise SRK's popularity at 2025 Met Gala, says 'just for your context...'
IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan creates history, shocks fans in his debut match as a wicket keeper for SRH, here's what he did
Met Gala 2025 luxurious food menu revealed, Megan Thee Stallion shares dishes she tried, watch viral video here
Squid Game season 3 teaser: Seong Gi-hun is back with another deadlier and bloodier game, watch
Another big investment by Mukesh Ambani, JioStar to invest Rs 840000000000 in..., reason is...
World's longest non-stop flight to fly between these two cities, will cover a distance of..., set to launch in...
2025 Met Gala: How much does Anna Wintour earn from star-studded event? Know her net worth, source of income
Who is Indian-origin billionaire Balvinder Singh Sahni, once paid Rs 80 crore for Rolls Royce fancy number, now sentenced to 5 years in jail in Dubai for...
Viral Video: Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in black leather coat as he reaches Met Gala to support Kiara Advani, fans say 'he should make debut'
Meet woman who started selling lingerie online against mother's will, her Rs 1300-company was later acquired by Mukesh Ambani, her name is…, her business is...
Big win for Billionaire Elon Musk, now owns 'this' city in the US
Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, suddenly stopped getting roles, quit acting, took up job as security guard due to..
Diljit Dosanjh meets Shakira, leaves her in splits with his English at Met Gala 2025: 'Hi to India'
As tensions with Pakistan rise after Pahalgam terror attack, India to conduct defence mock drills after 54 years: Here's what happened in 1971
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani dazzles at Met Gala 2025: Outfit took 20000 hours to create, paired with vintage diamond necklace that belongs to...
Rahul Vaidya takes a jibe at Virat Kohli, calls his fans ‘2 kaudi ke joker’ after cricketer likes Avneet Kaur's picture: ‘I think vo bhi…’
Germany, France take big step against bankrupt Pakistan days after Pahalgam terror attack, move will crumble its economy...
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Declared: Know how to download Madhya Pradesh board class 10th, 12th marksheet
Dilip Kumar broke up with Madhubala after knowing she..., Mumtaz makes shocking revelation about why actor married Saira Banu: 'It’s so tragic that he didn’t...'
Meet man who earns more salary than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, is CEO of..., his name is...
World's most luxurious train runs across this region, ticket price is more than Rs 4 lakh, not Maharajas' Express, name is...
World's longest traffic jam lasted for 12 days, reason will leave you shocked, not in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Paris, New York City, it happened in...
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 likely to be declared THIS week, Know how to download CBSE class 10, 12 marksheet
'I am Shah Rukh Khan': Foreign journalist asks SRK 'who are you', superstar's 'three-word enough' reply goes viral
Game-changer for Noida! Double-decker bus service from Morna Depot to Pari Chowk route coming soon; check details
Big achievement for India, set to become 4th largest economy in 2025, will overtake...
23 years of World Wrestling Entertainment: Know why WWF changed its name to WWE in 2002?
7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees of THIS state, DA hiked to 55 per cent; check details
Bizarre! Parents in Karnataka cut cake after son failed Class 10 Board exam, know reason
Meet man who taught underprivileged students who cracked top IITs, later started own edtech startup, now worth Rs...
Warren Buffett chooses Greg Abel over son Howard as Berkshire Hathaway’s next CEO, who is he?
Conclave: After Pope Francis' death, who are frontrunners to become new head of Catholic Church?
Meet India's most expensive barber who lost his father at just 9, his initially fee was Rs 20, now charges in lakh, his net worth is Rs...
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in polka dot suit dress, arrives hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025
Diljit Dosanjh looks royal Punjabi at Met Gala 2025, stuns fans with his debut look in Maharaja style
Kiara Advani flaunts her baby bump for first time, makes stunning debut at Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares first photo from New York ahead of Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan steals the limelight with his stylish appearance at Met Gala 2025, send fans into frenzy: Watch
Meet man, born in India, built one of biggest hospital chains in Gulf, his net worth is Rs...
SC asks Centre, NMC to respond over plea against conducting NEET PG exam 2025 in two shifts
BIG revelation on Pahalgam attack! Locals involved? Know what former sleeper cell member said
Raid 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film sees huge 70% fall on first Monday, earns just Rs...
Excavation in THIS Indian state uncovers 4000-year-old treasure; check details
Viral Video: Pakistan ‘ENT doctor’ treats boy in bizarre way, netizens say, ‘don’t try this at home’
Pakistan EXPOSED! Journalist makes vulgar, derogatory comment, asks, 'Are we allowed to make Indian actresses our...'
Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi-starrer Kesari Veer postponed, new release date is...
Why Bengaluru grapples with frequent flooding every monsoon
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is stable after major accident, hospital shares health update: 'He will be undergoing...'
Ranveer Allahbadia hits 10 million subscribers, gets YouTube Diamond Play Button weeks after India's Got Latent controversy
TiE Delhi-NCR’s India Internet Day Celebrates Indicorn Surge: Delhi-NCR leads with 51 start-ups crossing Rs 100 crore revenue each
US bribery case: Gautam Adani aides meet Donald Trump team to seek dismissal of criminal charges
SRH pacer Mohammad Shami gets death threat via email with ransom demand of Rs...files FIR
FACT CHECK: Has India asked Asian Development Bank, Italian govt to cut funding to Pakistan?
IPL 2025: CSK rope in India's fastest T20 centurion as replacement for injured Vansh Bedi
SRH vs DC Highlights: Match called off due to rain and wet outfield, both team share one point and Sunrisers Hyderabad are officially eliminated
Adieu Skype! As iconic app shuts down, know what will happen to your data, how to shift to Microsoft Teams
Mughal descendant seeks possession of Red Fort, Know about great- grand daughter of Bahadur Shah Zafar II
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls Sanskrit 'scientific' and 'most computer-friendly' language: 'Even NASA scientists have...'
India-Pakistan tension escalates: Evacuation, mock drill ordered on May 7, getting ready for war?
Woman gives NEET exam in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, becomes an inspiration for...
Sonakshi Sinha backs Kusha Kapila after she shuts down troll over vulgar remark: 'Hazaar gaali padegi, nani yaad...'
'Entitled to take offence': Sonu Nigam pens open letter after FIR for 'Pahalgam' remark in Bengaluru concert, asks 'who is at fault?'
Jio Recharge: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited calls at just Rs 5 per day, perfect for...
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato ends 15-minute delivery service just 4 months after launch due to...
Prakash Raj attacks Bollywood for not speaking up on political issues: 'Half of them are sold, the other half is...'
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan, marks third quake in one month
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani performs Ganga Puja with Radhika Merchant at Har Ki Pauri, check pics here
Former Mumbai Indians player, part of IPL 2024, arrested in rape case, he is...