US offers F-35 stealth fighter to Saudi Arabia: Should India fast-track Russia's Su-57 purchase?

Should India buy the fifth-generation US stealth fighter jet F-35 after Washington has offered the aircraft to Saudi Arabia? Should India buy the Russian-made Su-57 and develop its own AMCA in the meantime? Explained.

In what may be called a clear provocation to India, the US has offered its most sophisticated fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, the F-35, to Saudi Arabia. It may be the first non-NATO country to get this plane from the US. After a defence cooperation deal was signed between Riyadh and Washington, the aircraft may pose a threat to the security of India. Signed on September 17, 2025, the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA), says that an act of aggression against one nation will be deemed to be an act of aggression against both. Signed in Riyadh by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the treaty changed the security scenario of the Middle East as well as South East Asia dramatically.

US offers F-35 to India

US President Donald Trump offered the aircraft to India during PM Narendra Modi's US visit in February 2025. New Delhi remained non-committal to the offer for many reasons. In a recent development, New Delhi made it clear that it had no intention of buying the fighter aircraft at present. Clarifying the approach of the government, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the US proposal was only at a "proposal stage."

Should India buy the Lockheed Martin-manufactured fifth-generation stealth fighter? Many eyebrows were raised in India and abroad after the stealth fighter crashed near Indian Springs in Las Vegas, the US. Though the pilot ejected with minor injuries, the aircraft went into flames. The jet was on its routine training mission in the Nevada Test and Training Range. The accident of the most sophisticated fighter jet of its time and an invaluable war horse of the US Air Force raised questions.

What is F-35?

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin after years of research, development and testing, the F-35 emerged as the most sought-after fighter jet of its time. It is a multirole combat aircraft designed for air superiority and strike missions. Equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, the stealth fighter belongs to a family of single-engine, single-seat, supersonic stealth strike fighters. The iconic jet has three variants: the conventional takeoff and landing F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing F-35B, and the catapult-assisted take-off variant that can be used aboard an aircraft carrier.

Does India Need Stealth Fighters?

The defence pundits of India have emphasised the need for stealth fighters due to the ever-changing defence scenario in South Asia. Besides Pakistan, India must also be alert and aware of Chinese preparedness, keeping in mind how the Chinese Army intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh in 2020. Talking to DNA India in an exclusive chat, defence expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi underlined the need for a stealth fighter for India.

F-35 vs Su-57

Calling the F-35 the best stealth fighter of its time, Sanjeet Sirohi said that it has been tested many times, including in the recent Israeli attack on Iran. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member states, particularly the US Air Force, possess it. However, the Russia-made Su-57 has better range and speed. While the Su-57 has a speed of 2,137 km, the F-35 has a speed of 1,931 km. Secondly, while the Su-57 has a range of 1,900 km, the F-35 has a range of 1,500 km. Thirdly, the Su-57 is a double-engine aircraft, while the F-35 is a single-engine fighter.

Talking to this journalist, Sanjeet Sirohi also said that the Russian stealth fighter is much cheaper compared to the F-35; while the US stealth fighter costs $80 to $110 million depending on the variant, the Russian fighter costs almost half of that. However, the Sukhoi 57 suffered a crash in 2019, after which most of the countries became cautious.

Why Should India Buy Su-57?

However, many issues make the F-35 less attractive, at least for India. First, Russia is ready with the fighter, and it can deliver the Su-57 any time, while the US may take years or even a decade before it delivers the aircraft to India. It is an important factor, as China already has a stealth fighter since 2017. Defence expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi points out that Washington will not give the technical know-how or the license to manufacture the aircraft to India, as it is against its policies. On the other hand, Russia may readily transfer the technology and license to manufacture, and the stealth fighter can be made in the factory in India where the Su-30 is scheduled to be produced.

He also said that the single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft is just on paper right now in a practical sense. The AMCA will be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. It can be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited only after it passes all kinds of tests. Sanjeet Sirohi said that it would take not less than ten years before the first AMCA is rolled out. Considering the Chinese threat, it will be in the best interest of India to buy the Su-57 now and develop its stealth fighter.