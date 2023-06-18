Explainer: Why baby Ariha was taken from Indian parents in Germany? Abuse allegation, mysterious injuries and more

Bhavesh and Dhara Shah with baby Ariha (File photo)

Similar to the real-life events of Rani Mukerji’s latest movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, an Indian couple is now fighting for the custody of their child, baby Ariha Shah, who has now been placed under the custody of the German state.

A Berlin court on Friday, further rejected the plea of the Indian couple claiming the custody of their child, posing abuse allegations against the Indian parents. As of now, the months-old infant is set to remain in the care of the German state.

The Berlin court has said that their decision of keeping baby Ariha Shah away from her Indian parents is in the “best interest of the child”, while the parents of the infant are now urging help from the Indian government in the matter of custody.

What is the baby Ariha Shah custody case?

A district court in Berlin ruled that 28-month-old baby Ariha Shah’s custody should be taken away from her Indian parents residing in Germany, and she should be placed in the care of the state in the midst of affair allegations launched against the Indian couple.

The German youth services Jugendamt has taken Ariha’s custody away from Dhara and Bhavesh Shah, her biological parents, who have been requesting that the custody of the child be given to the Indian welfare services.

Ariha Shah has been placed under foster care in Germany since September 2021, when she was just seven months old. Authorities alleged that parents Dhara and Bhavesh are unfit to care for the child, and have been abusing her.

Ariha shah was abruptly taken away from her parents after she had been taken to visit her grandmother. Ariha’s grandmother accidentally hurt the child, said her mother, which caused an injury in the “outer genital area” of the baby.

When baby Ariha was taken to the hospital, the authorities filed a case of sexual abuse against the parents after looking at her injuries. The baby was placed into foster care, and parents were allowed to visit every 15 days.

Since then, the Jugendamt has dropped the abuse charges against Bhavesh and Dhara, but the child remains in the custody of the German state. The authorities have urged that the parental rights of the Indian couple be suspended, and Ariha be placed permanently in the care of the state.

