Headlines

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

What is 'Zombie deer disease' spreading in US, and why are scientists concerned over its transmission to humans?

Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against activist for placing Rs 1 crore bounty on his head on national television

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

Foods that improve male fertility

Benefits of boiled spinach for diabetes

7 foods you should stop eating to stay healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

2023 was year of comebacks, second chances, renaissance of Deols: To Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Sunny, Bobby's phoenix acts

HomeExplainer

Explainer

What is 'Zombie deer disease' spreading in US, and why are scientists concerned over its transmission to humans?

Experts have termed the disease as a ''slow-moving disaster'' and are actively advising governments to prepare for the chances of its transmission to humans.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Scientists in the US have warned that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) spreading among wildlife across North America, could also transmit to humans. Also known as 'zombie deer disease', the disease leaves animals confused and drooling, and was first discovered in Yellowstone National Park in November. The disease has been detected in 800 samples of deer, elk, and moose across Wyoming. 

Experts have regarded CWD as a ''slow-moving disaster'' and are actively advising governments to prepare for the chances of its transmission to humans. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease has been detected in 31 states in the US.

''The mad cow disease outbreak in Britain provided an example of how, overnight, things can get crazy when a spillover event happens from, say, livestock to people. We're talking about the potential of something similar occurring. No one is saying that it's going to happen, but people need to be prepared,'' CWD researcher Dr Cory Anderson told The Guardian.

No known case of CWD in humans has ever been registered so far. ''These studies raise concerns that there may also be a risk to people. Since 1997, the World Health Organization has recommended that it is important to keep the agents of all known prion diseases from entering the human food chain,'' states the CDC website.

What is Zombie Deer Disease?

'Zombie Deer Disease' also known as Chronic wasting disease (CWD), is a contagious and fatal disease that affects cervids, a group of animals that comprises deer, elk, caribou, reindeer, and moose. 

It is triggered by a malformed protein (prion) which collects in the brain and other tissues causing physiological and behavioral changes, emaciation, and finally death. It is transmitted by direct animal-to-animal contact or indirectly through contact with infectious particles moving in the environment such as faeces, soil, or vegetation. Animals can also become infected if their feed or pasture is affected by this virus. 

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it may take over a year for symptoms in the deer to show. It usually begins with the deer drastically losing weight and losing all energy. Currently, CWD does not have any cure or vaccine available,

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

    IND vs SA Pitch Report: Can SuperSport Park's pitch set the stage for an intense 1st Test showdown?

    'Yeh koi gunaah...': Salim Khan reacts to son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with Sshura Khan

    Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

    First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE