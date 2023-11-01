Explainer: What is 'white hydrogen' found beneath France and how is it beneficial?

Scientists discover vast white hydrogen deposit in northeastern France, a potential game-changer for clean energy.

In northeastern France, scientists searching for fossil fuels beneath the Earth's surface stumbled upon a vast reservoir of hydrogen, specifically "white hydrogen." This remarkable discovery, estimated to range from 6 to 250 million metric tons, stands as one of the largest deposits of white hydrogen ever found. But what is white hydrogen, how was it found, and why is this discovery so special?

What is white hydrogen?

White hydrogen, often called "natural," "gold," or "geologic" hydrogen, is naturally occurring in the Earth's crust. Despite hydrogen being the most abundant element in the universe, it's typically found in combination with other molecules. White hydrogen is relatively new to scientific exploration, first gaining attention in 2018 when a well in Mali produced 98% hydrogen gas. These deposits have since been discovered worldwide, including in the US, Eastern Europe, Russia, Australia, and France. It's estimated that there could be tens of billions of tons of white hydrogen globally.

Hydrogen, especially in its white form, is seen as a promising clean energy source, particularly in industries like aviation, shipping, and steel production. When burned, hydrogen only produces water, making it a more environmentally friendly energy source compared to solar or wind energy.

How was white hydrogen discovered?

The discovery occurred during an assessment of methane levels in the subsoils of the Lorraine mining basin in France. As scientists Jacques Pironon and Phillipe De Donato drilled deeper, they found increasing concentrations of hydrogen. The concentrations surged, reaching 14% at 1,100 meters and 20% at 1,250 meters. This pointed to the presence of an enormous reservoir of hydrogen, marking one of the largest deposits of white hydrogen ever uncovered.

Why is the discovery special?

Previously, scientists believed that large quantities of hydrogen could only be produced in laboratories. Hydrogen was categorized into various types based on its origin, including gray, brown, blue, and green hydrogen. White hydrogen, however, is potentially abundant and untapped, offering a source of clean-burning energy.

This discovery has also highlighted that hydrogen can occur naturally without the need for energy-intensive processes. Moreover, it's cost-effective, with white hydrogen estimated to be around $1 per kilogram, significantly cheaper than green hydrogen at approximately $6 per kilogram.

Global use of hydrogen

Hydrogen is already being utilized as part of green energy initiatives. Companies like Gold Hydrogen in Australia and Koloma in the US are actively drilling for hydrogen deposits. These efforts are spurred by historical records that show high concentrations of hydrogen in certain locations, such as the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia.

In the quest for cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, the discovery of white hydrogen offers a promising and cost-effective alternative to traditional hydrogen production methods. This natural, abundant resource could revolutionize the clean energy landscape, making hydrogen a key player in reducing our environmental footprint.