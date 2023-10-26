Explainer: What is Sky Bus? Know everything about soon to be launched service in India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expresses interest in Sky Bus for urban transport, aims to revive the suspended project.

The Sky Bus system has once again become a topic of discussion in India. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his desire to see the sky bus system operational in the country. This project is expected to connect Delhi and Gurugram, offering a potential solution to metro and traffic congestion. But what exactly is the Sky Bus, and is this the first attempt at such a transport system in India? Let's delve into the details.

Understanding the Sky Bus:

The Sky Bus is a cost-effective, eco-friendly urban public transport system that resembles a metro. However, it operates on an elevated track with suspended cables or cars. Similar systems exist globally, such as the Wuppertal Schweizerbahn or H-Bahn transport system in Germany. Sky Buses can reach speeds of around 100 km/h and are electrically powered. What sets it apart is the need for less extensive civic infrastructure compared to traditional metros, resulting in lower operational costs. This unique design utilizes gravity to secure the vehicle's wheels and tracks within an enclosed concrete box, minimizing the risk of derailment and reducing expenses.

History of the Sky Bus in India:

The Sky Bus project in India was first announced by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a New Year's gift back in 2003. The initial plan was to introduce the Sky Bus in Goa, with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The pilot project's first phase aimed to connect Mapusa to Panaji, covering an initial route of 10.5 km. However, in 2016, the Konkan Railway Corporation decided to cancel the Sky Bus project due to economic feasibility concerns at the time.

While the Sky Bus system holds potential benefits in addressing urban transportation challenges, it has faced hurdles in the past. Nitin Gadkari's renewed interest suggests the possibility of reviving this innovative transportation solution in India.