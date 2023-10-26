Explainer: What is Sky Bus? Know everything about soon to be launched service in India

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explainer: What is Sky Bus? Know everything about soon to be launched service in India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expresses interest in Sky Bus for urban transport, aims to revive the suspended project.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Sky Bus system has once again become a topic of discussion in India. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his desire to see the sky bus system operational in the country. This project is expected to connect Delhi and Gurugram, offering a potential solution to metro and traffic congestion. But what exactly is the Sky Bus, and is this the first attempt at such a transport system in India? Let's delve into the details.

Understanding the Sky Bus:

The Sky Bus is a cost-effective, eco-friendly urban public transport system that resembles a metro. However, it operates on an elevated track with suspended cables or cars. Similar systems exist globally, such as the Wuppertal Schweizerbahn or H-Bahn transport system in Germany. Sky Buses can reach speeds of around 100 km/h and are electrically powered. What sets it apart is the need for less extensive civic infrastructure compared to traditional metros, resulting in lower operational costs. This unique design utilizes gravity to secure the vehicle's wheels and tracks within an enclosed concrete box, minimizing the risk of derailment and reducing expenses.

History of the Sky Bus in India:

The Sky Bus project in India was first announced by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a New Year's gift back in 2003. The initial plan was to introduce the Sky Bus in Goa, with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The pilot project's first phase aimed to connect Mapusa to Panaji, covering an initial route of 10.5 km. However, in 2016, the Konkan Railway Corporation decided to cancel the Sky Bus project due to economic feasibility concerns at the time.

While the Sky Bus system holds potential benefits in addressing urban transportation challenges, it has faced hurdles in the past. Nitin Gadkari's renewed interest suggests the possibility of reviving this innovative transportation solution in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE