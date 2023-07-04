Explainer: What is Highway Hypnosis? How deadly phenomenon is leading to increased car accident rate

Explainer: What is Highway Hypnosis?

The number of road accidents remains high in India, with the statistics showing that every year over 1.5 lakh people die because of road accidents. This means that every hour, 18 people in India die because of brutal road accidents.

However, recent studies have shown that one of the emerging causes of car accidents is a phenomenon called highway hypnosis, which distracts the driver and the car often goes out of control. Here is all you need to know about this subtle but deadly phenomenon.

Highway hypnosis is a phenomenon when the driver zones out and entered an altered mental state during driving on a long straight road at an extended speed. Highway hypnosis can cause the driver to lose the sense of their surroundings and have no recollection of the events.

Highway hypnosis is also called white line fever when the driver gets into a somewhat zoned-out and hypnotic state while driving for a great distance. The driver is still driving safely but is not aware of their surroundings, which can often lead to accidents.

This highway hypnosis is also often caused by lack of sleep or physical exhaustion, which can lead to the person often going into a trance while driving. It also resembles the phrase ‘sleeping with the eyes open’, when the eyes are fixed at one point and the person is zoned out.

How to avoid highway hypnosis?

Highway hypnosis can be avoided by breaking the monotony while driving, and making sure that you are concentrated on the road as well as the surroundings. A good night’s sleep before a long journey is also a good remedy to avoid highway hypnosis.

One should always remain in good posture while driving and take frequent breaks to take a quick nap. They should also try to listen to music while driving so that they remain aware of the surroundings of their vehicle, and avoid accidents.

