Explainer: Want to raise a complaint with SEBI? Step-by-step process to raise issue via SCORES portal

If you want to raise an issue with SEBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, you can file a complaint with the SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES) which helps you to lodge a complaint online and also view its status.

All complaints received by SEBI against listed companies and SEBI-registered intermediaries are dealt with through SCORES.

What is SCORES?

SCORES is an online platform that allows investors to file a complaint, regarding the securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and also SEBI-registered intermediaries.

SCORES Features

It has a centralised database of investor complaints

Investors can view the actions taken on the complaint and its current status online through SCORES

Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned listed company or SEBI-registered intermediary can also be found online through SCORES.

It is easier for online movement of complaints to the respective listed company or SEBI-registered intermediary

Step-by-step process to file a complaint online via SCORES

Step 1: It is mandatory to be registered on SCORES to file a complaint.

Step 2: On the homepage of the SCORES portal, investors may click on 'Register Here' under 'Investor Corner' to register themselves.

Step 3: After registration is complete, click on 'Complaint Registration' under 'Investor Corner'

Step 4: Provide the complaint details and select the accurate complaint category, entity name, and nature of the complaint.

Step 5: Provide a brief of complaint details (up to 1000 characters)

Step 6: A PDF document (up to 2MB in size for each nature of the complaint) can also be attached as a supporting document

Step 7: After successful submission, a system-generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen which may be noted for future correspondence.

A text message will also be sent to the investor informing them about the successful registration of the complaint.

Mandatory details that are required for filing complaints on SCORES

Name, PAN, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID

In addition to this, SEBI has a toll-free helpline service number - 1800 266 7575 or 1800 22 7575. The toll-free helpline service is available to investors from India in 8 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Kannada.