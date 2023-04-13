Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Explainer: Want to raise a complaint with SEBI? Step-by-step process to raise issue via SCORES portal

SCORES is an online platform that allows investors to file a complaint, regarding the securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and also SEBI-registered intermediaries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Explainer: Want to raise a complaint with SEBI? Step-by-step process to raise issue via SCORES portal
File Photo

If you want to raise an issue with SEBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, you can file a complaint with the SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES) which helps you to lodge a complaint online and also view its status. 

All complaints received by SEBI against listed companies and SEBI-registered intermediaries are dealt with through SCORES.

What is SCORES? 

SCORES is an online platform that allows investors to file a complaint, regarding the securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and also SEBI-registered intermediaries.

READ | Covid-19 in India: As Delhi, Mumbai report over 1,000 fresh cases, know what experts have to say

SCORES Features 

It has a centralised database of investor complaints

Investors can view the actions taken on the complaint and its current status online through SCORES

Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned listed company or SEBI-registered intermediary can also be found online through SCORES.

It is easier for online movement of complaints to the respective listed company or SEBI-registered intermediary

READ | Explainer: What is the meaning of 10 numbers mentioned on PAN Card? Know what they indicate

Step-by-step process to file a complaint online via SCORES 

Step 1: It is mandatory to be registered on SCORES to file a complaint. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the SCORES portal, investors may click on 'Register Here' under 'Investor Corner' to register themselves.

Step 3: After registration is complete, click on 'Complaint Registration' under 'Investor Corner'

Step 4: Provide the complaint details and select the accurate complaint category, entity name, and nature of the complaint. 

Step 5: Provide a brief of complaint details (up to 1000 characters)

Step 6: A PDF document (up to 2MB in size for each nature of the complaint) can also be attached as a supporting document

Step 7: After successful submission, a system-generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen which may be noted for future correspondence.

A text message will also be sent to the investor informing them about the successful registration of the complaint. 

Mandatory details that are required for filing complaints on SCORES

Name, PAN, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID

In addition to this, SEBI has a toll-free helpline service number - 1800 266 7575 or 1800 22 7575. The toll-free helpline service is available to investors from India in 8 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Kannada.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.