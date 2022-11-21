Explainer: Know all about the ongoing war of words between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United Legend, Wayne Rooney while appearing on Indian TV station JioCinema, was asked on Sunday who he would start, who he would bench and who he would drop between Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

Rooney said Argentina talisman Messi would 'have' to play, while quickly stating that he would bench England captain Kane.

Rooney then claimed that he would drop his former strike partner Ronaldo, but only because the Portugal star has not been featuring regularly for Erik ten Hag's side this season.

It comes after Rooney responded to Ronaldo 's 'rat' jibe by describing his former Manchester United strike partner's comments as 'strange' and appearing to back the club sacking him.

During his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo took aim at Rooney's criticism of him in the media, suggesting there was 'jealousy' because he was better looking and still playing.

The 37-year-old also said of Rooney, also 37, in the interview: 'Probably [it's jealousy]. Probably - because he finished his career in his 30s. I'm still playing at a high level; I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true.'

Now Rooney has responded to Ronaldo's comments, telling CNN: 'Well, listen, Cristiano Ronaldo's a fantastic player and, as I've said before, he and (Lionel) Messi are the two best players probably to play the game.

'And, again, it's not a criticism. What I've said is age comes to all of us, and Cristiano is obviously is feeling that and he's finding it hard to deal with that.

Ronaldo might not have played the best football of his career at United, but when he played alongside Rooney from 2004-2009 they formed a lethal partnership.

They won three league titles together, as well as the Champions League in their five years at Old Trafford leading the Red Devils front line.