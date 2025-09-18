Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defence pact may have a limited role in South Asia as India is a close business partner of Saudi Arabia, which has invested billions of dollars and plans to invest more than $100 billion in five years. It may send a strong signal to Israel.

Is the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defence pact a signal to Israel? Is it an Islam vs. Jews contest? Or has Islamabad played a clever trick of being the only nuclear Muslim country to win Riyadh so that it could get a foothold in the Ummah politics? The defence pact may have a limited role in South Asia, as India is a close business partner of Saudi Arabia, which has invested billions of dollars and plans to invest more than $100 billion in five years. However, the defence pact may send a strong signal to the Jewish state.

Saudi Arabia keeps away from Israel-Hamas war

Though Saudi Arabia has kept itself away from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and did not join the war even after the death of more than 65,000 Palestinians, all of them Muslims, it cannot remain in isolation forever. Analysts believe that, as Saudi Arabia wants to remain the unchallenged leader of the Islamic world, it wants to play an important role in the Middle East.

Israel and Saudi Arabia don't have official diplomatic relations, though they have tried back-channel diplomacy in the past in the wake of the Abraham Accords. Signed in 2020 with the help of US mediation under Donald Trump in his first term, the Abraham Accords are a series of diplomatic agreements that normalised relations between Israel and the Arab nations of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Jewish state vs Muslim world

After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, this accord got a severe blow, and the Muslim countries, or the Ummah, as they are called collectively, kept themselves at a distance from the Jewish state. Pakistan is the only Muslim country to have nuclear weapons, about 180 in total. Though Israel does not openly claim to have nuclear capabilities, it is an open secret that the Jewish state has nuclear bombs, perhaps fewer in number.

Saudi Arabia-Israel relations

Saudi Arabia is the biggest US arms purchaser. In a meeting with US President Donald Trump in May, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman agreed to buy arms and ammunition and invest in the arms industry, worth $142 billion. Being a close ally of the US, Israel cannot target Riyadh. So, it is not a direct threat to Saudi Arabia. However, by allying with a Muslim nuclear power, Riyadh can certainly increase its clout in the Ummah politics.

Ummah politics: Saudi vs Turkey

Turkey is another big player in the politics of Ummah, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nourishing the ambition of being the Caliph and restoring the lost prestige of the Ottoman Empire. Saudi Arabia, being the guardian of the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina, is a heavyweight in the Ummah politics. Analysts believe Muhammad bin Sultan may have chosen Pakistan to counter Ankara in the Ummah politics. Saudi Arabia can also send strong signals to Israel. However, the politics of the Ummah is at the core of the mutual defence pact.

How will it impact India?

The recent development is certainly not good news for India. Though Saudi Arabia is a closer partner and its crown prince has personally invested or plans to invest in India, its proximity to Pakistan may create problems for New Delhi. India has reacted cautiously to the defence pact. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains." However, India can not live in oblivion. It will have to discuss the issue with Riyadh and understand the change in the geopolitical dynamics and security arrangement that may emerge due to the defence pact.

FAQs

Q1: Which country is the biggest purchaser of US weapons?

Q2: Which countries are the main stakeholders of the Ummah politics?

Summary

