Explainer: Is Corona back? All about Covid JN.1 subvariant, current guidelines, how India is prepared

JN.1 has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. The WHO underscores a low overall risk associated with JN.1 based on current evidence, emphasising the need for continued monitoring.

The country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the newly identified sub-variant JN.1. India reported 529 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count to 4,093, following a previous drop in daily cases until December 5, stated the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The rise in cases is linked to the emergence of the JN.1 variant and cold weather conditions.

What is JN.1 and how dangerous is it?

The WHO also urged people to take protective measures, and stated “the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, change, and circulate in all countries globally. While current evidence suggests the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is low, we must continue to track the evolution of these viruses to tailor our response.”

What is the latest update?

As of December 26, an additional 40 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant were recorded, bringing the total to 109 across the country. The majority of patients are in home isolation, with 36 cases in Gujarat, 34 in Karnataka, 14 in Goa, and others distributed across different states.

Indian government’s response and guidelines-

Last week, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant, in a letter to states and Union territories, emphasised critical COVID-19 control and management strategies ahead of the festive season.

States were urged to implement public health measures, comply with revised surveillance guidelines, and monitor district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul highlighted the ongoing investigation into the new variant, urging states to enhance testing and strengthen surveillance systems.

Despite the rising case numbers, officials reassured that 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness. Additionally, hospitalisation rates have not increased significantly.

Meanwhile, central-government-run hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Safdarjung Hospital, have designated beds for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS Delhi, earlier said, "This is the season when you will see viral infection, respiratory infection becoming more. Every year we see them whether it's influenza, COVID, RSV or other viral infections. And that happens because of the temperature and crowding."

"As it's a holiday season, people travel so they will carry the virus with them. There are crowds and many of the crowds stay indoors because of the cold weather, which leads to the spread of infection which is different in different people. So I would say what we need to do is first of all COVID appropriate behaviour like wash your hands regularly if you have a cough, and cold so that you don't spread the infection to others," he added.

Should you be worried?

While the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing amid the JN.1 sub-variant surge, current findings suggest no immediate cause for panic. Research is still underway to provide more insights, but in most cases the symptoms subside in 4-5 days