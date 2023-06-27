Explainer: How does quota allocation for Hajj pilgrimage work in India? Know cost and other details

The annual Hajj pilgrimage, a significant event for Muslims worldwide started today (June 26). This year, more than 2.5 million Muslims are expected to participate, marking a new record. In the past three years, the Hajj pilgrimage has taken place amidst various restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, only 10,000 individuals were permitted to partake, followed by 59,000 in 2021, and last year, the limit was set at one million. However, this time, the strict coronavirus regulations have been lifted. According to the tenets of Islam, it is required to perform Hajj at least once in a lifetime.

Let's take a look into the process of how people from India undertake this journey, the coordination involved, the cost, duration of stay, and the arrangements made.

How is the quota for the Hajj pilgrimage from India to Mecca determined?

Saudi Arabia has established a longstanding rule that one person can undertake the Hajj pilgrimage for every 1,000 population in any Muslim country. Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population with 276 million Muslims, has a quota of 230,000 Hajj pilgrims. Similarly, each country desires to send more people for Hajj than its quota allows.

As a result, discussions persist on increasing the quota. Earlier this year, India reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabian government in Jeddah, which set this year's quota for Indian Hajj pilgrims at 175,025 individuals.

How does the government determine the number of people from each state who will go for Hajj based on this quota?

The Ministry of Minority Affairs of the Central Government and the Hajj Committee of India are responsible for determining the allocation of Hajj pilgrims from each state in India. The Hajj Committee of each state invites applications and conducts a draw to select the fortunate individuals who will have the opportunity to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Hajj pilgrims based on population, followed by West Bengal and Bihar. The State Hajj Committees, in coordination with the Hajj Committee of India, handle the process of decision-making and organization.

The Hajj pilgrimage holds immense significance for Muslims, and the coordination and efforts of various authorities ensure a smooth and meaningful experience for those embarking on this sacred journey.

