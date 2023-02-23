Explained: Why you should wait for Apple iPhone 15 instead of buying Apple iPhone 14

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 is the standard smartphone in the company's current flagship lineup. Launched last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to create much of an impression in the beginning due its similarity with Apple iPhone 13. But in the last couple of months, the sales of Apple iPhone 14 are slowly gaining traction due to sales on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, which significantly brings down the price of the phone. Although the discounts are pushing the sales of Apple iPhone 14, they are also applicable on Apple iPhone 13 which offers similar camera, design, display and features. It is much cheaper too. So if you are planning to buy a new flagship Apple iPhone or you want to upgrade from Apple iPhone 13, you should wait for the upcoming Apple iPhone 15.

The Apple iPhone 15 will be the first of its kind iPhone model. Due to new EU regulations, Apple will have to ditch its iconic ‘Lightning’ port for a universal USB-C port by 2024 in order to reduce e-waste. As per the latest leaked images, Apple is not waiting till 2024 to make the transition and it will launch the USB-C iPhones later this year only. Earlier it was rumoured that only the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 15 lineup will get USB-C port, however latest images suggest that even the standard models will have a USB-C port.

In addition to this, the Apple iPhone 15 will also get the new Dynamic Island that the company introduced with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. This means Apple will also be saying goodbye to the notch this year. When it comes to cameras, not much information is available but if rumours are to be believed, Apple may bring the new 48MP sensors to the standard models with the iPhone 15 series.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 15 is believed to be powered by 8GB of RAM. When it comes to price, the Apple iPhone 15 will likely be priced the same as the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, thanks to the increasing production in India.