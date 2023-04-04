Search icon
Explained: Why WWE is being sold? Timeline behind whopping USD 21 billion merger with UFC

Wrestling championship company WWE is set to be sold to Endeavor, the company which owns MMA fighting promoting company UFC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

After being under the leadership of the McMahon family for over seven decades, the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, (WWE) is set to have a new owner. The company will soon be absorbed by Endeavor, the owner of the MMA fight-promoting company UFC.

After WWE is bought out by Endeavor in a multi-billion dollar deal, the wrestling-promoting company is set to merge with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is a fighting promotion company where competitors compete in boxing and MMA matches.

The Endeavor Group acquired UFC in 2016 in a massive deal and is now set to acquire WWE. After this deal goes through, UFC and WWE will be merged together in a major USD 21 billion merger, aimed at being just one entity in fighting and wrestling.

Why is WWE being sold to Endeavor Group?

WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon has been trying to sell off the wrestling-promoting company for several months, and The Endeavor Group is planning to value WWE at over USD 9.3 billion, leading to a USD 21 billion merger with UFC.

McMahon has been in the middle of several controversies since last year, especially when he temporarily stepped aside from his post as WWE CEO because of allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money cases.

Further, the WWE media rights for Raw and Smackdown are set to expire in October 2024, and it is believed that the McMahon family wants to sell the wrestling company before that. While opening about selling WWE, Vince McMahon said, “It’s the right time.”

The McMahon family has maintained ownership over WWE for over 20 years and is now planning to sell the company at a whopping price. It is believed that the CEO of Endeavor Group is set to lead both WWE and UFC after the upcoming merger.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will be taking ownership of WWE after it is merged with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is considered one of toughest fighting and boxing tournaments in the world.

