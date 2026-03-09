Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite economic sanctions? No, it's not altruism, it's America First!

Despite economic sanctions on Russia and slamming India for buying crude oil from Moscow, the Donald Trump administration has urged New Delhi to purchase Russian oil. Why? It's not altruism. Explained in detail here.

After the US Treasury Department announced a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian crude oil, the question being asked in the diplomatic circles around the world is, "Why has Washington become so kind and merciful after hitting India hard so mercilessly for buying the oil from Moscow?" Those people who once accused India of fueling Russia's war machine and holding it responsible for the ongoing war have urged Delhi to buy Russian oil. Why this sudden love for India? No, it's not affection for India or the Indian population who will now have to pay more for increased fuel prices.

International Crude Market

In an interview with CNN, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the Donald Trump administration had urged India to buy Russian oil at sea and redirect it to Indian refineries so that the fears of supply shortages and price spikes amid the Iran war may be "tamped down." Wright also revealed that he, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, had spoken to Indian authorities and asked them to purchase Russian crude cargoes currently waiting to be unloaded at Chinese ports.

In a separate interview with NBC News, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz defended the decision. He said, "I have to push back on that premise... It's a 30-day pause to allow the millions and millions of barrels of oil that are sitting out on ships to go to Indian refineries."

(Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz.)

Crude Prices amid Energy Crisis

Analysts believe the US is rattled by the skyrocketing fuel prices in the international market and the consequent high gasoline prices in its own market. It is scared of the high oil bills, inflation, and a fall in consumption. So, the recent US waiver to India is mainly driven by its own economic and strategic interests, not altruism. A large portion of the crude oil passes through the Persian Gulf and particularly the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked, with the exception of Chinese vessels.

At the time of writing this article, Brent crude was selling for $98.08 per barrel, while the WTI, or the West Texas Intermediate oil, was $103.97. Consequently, the gasoline prices in Washington, California, Hawaii, and Oregon soared to $4.91 per gallon. The government faces political backlash, and questions are being raised by people, including MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters of Donald Trump. Washington cannot afford higher gasoline prices, inflation, and more political problems.

(Donald Trump with Narendra Modi in the White House.)

Why did US allow India to buy Russian oil?

The Trump administration has chosen India because it is the third biggest crude oil consumer after the US and China. India buys about 85% of its crude oil needs and consumes roughly 5.5 million barrels per day. India can play the most vital role in establishing the global crude prices by absorbing a huge quantity of oil. With the refining capacity of about 258 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA), it ranks the fourth largest in the world. There are 23 refineries, most of which are government-controlled, while Reliance Industries is owned by billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. India can quickly refine the crude oil and release the petroleum products into the international market, including those in Europe and the US.

The US has allowed India to buy Russian oil also because the oil has already been produced and dispatched by Russia; they are almost floating on the sea in tankers roaming around the world, and they won't impact Moscow in a big way. It will also benefit Washington in other ways as well. It can now put pressure on India more vigorously for increasing imports of crude oil and LNG from US companies. New Delhi will remain aligned with Washington in a better way.