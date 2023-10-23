Explained: Why #NoBindiNoBusiness is trending over new Nalli Silks saree commercial? Know full controversy

Headlines

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Nutrient-rich Indian snacks for weight loss

8 Remarkable effects of quitting sugar on your body

Motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film shines, mints Rs 46 crore in opening weekend

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: Why #NoBindiNoBusiness is trending over new Nalli Silks saree commercial? Know full controversy

A recent advertisement by clothing brand Nalli Silks has come under scrutiny with social media users spamming the company with the hashtag #NoBindiNoBusiness.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While the festive season is already here in India, people are out to stock up on traditional clothes and sarees amid massive sales. However, the age-old Indian saree brand Nalli Silks is now facing major backlash due to its most recent ad campaign.

Nalli Silks recently released a nationwide ad campaign and commercials to spread the word about their new collection this festive season. The model was seen wearing a stunning yellow silk saree with a vibrant pink blouse, but her look was met with a massive backlash.

People were outraged that the model, dressed in traditional Indian clothes, was not wearing a bindi. As per traditions, the bindi is considered a symbol of good luck and any traditional outfit is considered incomplete without bindi and jewellery.

 

 

After Nalli Silks released the commercial, the hashtag #NoBindiNoBusiness started trending on social media, slamming the clothing brand for their choice to display models without bindi. The advertisement was released just a few days ahead of Navratri, and had to be taken down by Nalli.

Not just the bindi controversy, social media users also pointed out that the model wearing the Nalli Silks saree had a “morose” look despite it being festive season, pointing out that it doesn’t give the vibe of festivities.

 

 

One person on social media wrote, “First of all wear a Bindi. Nalli! You get most of your business from Hindus, who purchase silk sarees for Wedding, deepavali Pongal etc and still you try to play this ugly trick. Shameful!”

Another X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Look at this advertisement. Even a traditional firm like Nalli is using a model who is not wearing a bindi and looking morose. Doesn't look like a celebration.”

Eventually, Nalli Silks released a new advertisement for the festive season starring actress Soni Srivastava. The models are seen wearing sarees with bindis and jewellery, smiling through the commercial.

READ | What is 'Cash for query' bribery case against Mahua Moitra? Twisted tale of ‘jilted ex’, Adani and Hiranandani

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravi Shastri echoes MS Dhoni's strategy: Is losing one game in the league phase key to World Cup success?

Delhi-NCR: Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’, Centre invokes measures under GRAP Stage II

Mohammed Shami surpasses Anil Kumble to achieve this milestone in ODI World Cup

Body-builder and fitness influencer Raechelle Chase passes away at 41

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE