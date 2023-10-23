Explained: Why #NoBindiNoBusiness is trending over new Nalli Silks saree commercial? Know full controversy

A recent advertisement by clothing brand Nalli Silks has come under scrutiny with social media users spamming the company with the hashtag #NoBindiNoBusiness.

While the festive season is already here in India, people are out to stock up on traditional clothes and sarees amid massive sales. However, the age-old Indian saree brand Nalli Silks is now facing major backlash due to its most recent ad campaign.

Nalli Silks recently released a nationwide ad campaign and commercials to spread the word about their new collection this festive season. The model was seen wearing a stunning yellow silk saree with a vibrant pink blouse, but her look was met with a massive backlash.

People were outraged that the model, dressed in traditional Indian clothes, was not wearing a bindi. As per traditions, the bindi is considered a symbol of good luck and any traditional outfit is considered incomplete without bindi and jewellery.

After Nalli Silks released the commercial, the hashtag #NoBindiNoBusiness started trending on social media, slamming the clothing brand for their choice to display models without bindi. The advertisement was released just a few days ahead of Navratri, and had to be taken down by Nalli.

Not just the bindi controversy, social media users also pointed out that the model wearing the Nalli Silks saree had a “morose” look despite it being festive season, pointing out that it doesn’t give the vibe of festivities.

One person on social media wrote, “First of all wear a Bindi. Nalli! You get most of your business from Hindus, who purchase silk sarees for Wedding, deepavali Pongal etc and still you try to play this ugly trick. Shameful!”

Another X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Look at this advertisement. Even a traditional firm like Nalli is using a model who is not wearing a bindi and looking morose. Doesn't look like a celebration.”

Eventually, Nalli Silks released a new advertisement for the festive season starring actress Soni Srivastava. The models are seen wearing sarees with bindis and jewellery, smiling through the commercial.

