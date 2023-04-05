Explained: Why is gangster Deepak called 'Boxer'? How was he arrested?

Deepak Boxer was arrested by Delhi Police in Mexico; FBI helped him (File)

Deepak Boxer, one of the most dreaded criminals in Delhi-NCR who was arrested in Mexico, was brought to the national capital on Wednesday. A two-member team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell reached IGI Airport's Terminal from the south American country at 6 AM. He will be questioned by the police over his alleged criminal activities and the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines.

Deepak has received the name Boxer because he was a winner in a national-level boxing championship before entering the world of crime. The police said the man was trying to enter the United States illegally via Mexico when he was arrested. He planned to remote control his gang in Delhi and neighbouring states from abroad.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the gangster had used the so-called Donkey Method to reach Mexico. Donkey methods means taking several routes and stopping to reach a place, throwing authorities off trail.

Deepak spearheaded the Gogi gang that has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh on him.

Dhaliwal said the police had received inputs that Deepak got a fake passport from Bareilly. His name on the passport was Ravi Antil. He reached Dubai via Kolkata, Almaty from Dubai, and finally Turkey. From there, he went to Spain and finally Mexico.

The police kept tracing his moves. They traced his location in Cancun. The city is notorious for drug mafia. They interrogated their associates to pick his location.

"His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America, with the help of human traffickers, where he would join his other associates. From there, he had planned to run his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states," he said.

He is accused of killing Jitendra Mann alias Gogi inside the Rohini court complex in September 2021.

This was Delhi Police's first-ever successful operation overseas. They took the help of America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He was also wanted in the murder of builder and hotelier Amit Gupta.

Amit Gupta was reportedly killed by Deepak Boxer in Burari last year.

With inputs from PTI