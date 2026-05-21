Explained: Why Iran’s enriched uranium has become the biggest sticking point in peace talks

Amid highly volatile and fragile diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the stockpile of enriched uranium "should not leave the country," rejecting the US President Donald Trump's key demand.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has clarified that enriches uranium will not leave Tehran

Amid highly volatile and fragile diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the stockpile of enriched uranium "should not leave the country," rejecting the US President Donald Trump's key demand in ongoing peace talks, Reuters reported, quoting two Iranian sources.

The same insiders revealed that Iran's top administrative and military echelons are convinced that relinquishing control of the material and sending it overseas would drastically undermine domestic security, leaving the country far more vulnerable to future military incursions by Washington and Tel Aviv. Under Iran's constitutional framework, the Supreme Leader maintains ultimate authority over all critical state policies, Reuters reported.

President Trump had previously provided assurances to Israel that Iran's inventory of highly enriched uranium, the essential component required for the assembly of a nuclear weapon, would be completely extracted from the Islamic Republic, according to Israeli officials who spoke to Reuters.

How has Netanyahu responded?

Concurrently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a rigid stance, asserting that he will not contemplate an end to hostilities until the enriched uranium is entirely removed from Iranian custody, Tehran completely terminates its financial and material sponsorship of regional proxy militias, and the country's ballistic missile infrastructure is entirely dismantled.

However, this position has run into a wall of resistance in Tehran. Describing the internal consensus within Iran's highest decision-making bodies, one of two Iranian sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the highly sensitive nature of the geopolitical situation, stated, "The Supreme Leader's directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country."

Why is this important?

The US and Israel want Iran to remove or export its enriched uranium because:

-Highly enriched uranium can potentially be used to make nuclear weapons,

-And keeping it inside Iran worries Western countries.

Iran has a different stance on it, it says:

-It is not trying to build nuclear weapons,

-And sending the uranium abroad would leave the country vulnerable if the US or Israel attacks again.

What is “enriched uranium”?

Uranium is processed (“enriched”) for nuclear use.

-Low enrichment is used for civilian nuclear power plants.

-Very high enrichment — around 90% — can be used in nuclear bombs.

Reports say Iran has uranium enriched to around 60%, which is far above civilian needs and closer to weapons-grade levels.

Why does this affect peace talks?

US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly want any future deal to include:

-Removal of Iran’s enriched uranium,

-Restrictions on Iran’s missile programme,

-And limits on Iran-backed armed groups in the region.

Iran refusing to move the uranium makes negotiations much harder and could increase tensions again.

Bigger global impact

The issue is significant also because of:

-Fears of another Middle East conflict are pushing oil prices higher

-Markets are nervous

-And shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains risky.

As a conclusion, we can say that the US wants Iran’s enriched uranium removed; Iran says it will keep it. That disagreement has become one of the biggest obstacles to a peace and nuclear deal.