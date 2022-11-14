Explained: Why Indians avoid buying new cars at the end of the year

Image used for representative purpose only.

India is registering a new milestone each month when it comes to car sales. Year-on-year sales are touching a new high but with increasing sales, one question remains unanswered - Why do Indians avoid buying new cars at the end of the year? Most of the new car buyers try to get the delivery of their cars in January or in the beginning months of the calendar year. Apart from the festive season, the last quarter of the financial year records the most new car sales, but why? There’s a very simple answer to this question.

Why Indians avoid buying new cars at the end of the year

First of all, you should know that not only Indians but a majority of people across the world avoid buying a new car at the end of year solely to save on the depreciation that follows with the car being referred to as an year old although it’s relatively new. When you talk about cars, or when you try to sell your used car, the major question that the buyer asks is the registration year of the vehicle.

A car’s value can be depreciated based on the year of registration For example, if you buy a car in December 2022 and you try to sell it in January 2025, it’s highly likely that your car will be evaluated based on the year it was registered in and not how old it is based on the months.

Why year end may be the right time to buy new cars

Keeping the depreciation aside, buying a new car at the end of the year may be a sensible choice as carmakers offer huge discounts during this period in order to meet their targets or clean the remaining stock. Along with the price cut, one can also get discounts on insurance, accessories and other things that are necessary with a new car.