Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate

Donald Trump’s call to halt migration from “Third World countries” has reignited debate on the term. This explainer examines whether India fits the label today.



After Rahamatullah Lakwan, hailing from Afghanistan, opened fire at two National Guard personnel near the US White House Thursday, President Donald Trump the next day announced to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover." Taking to the social media site Truth Social, Trump wrote in a post, "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover and terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen." Will it impact India? Is India a third-world country?

Trump migration pause third world

With this, the US president kick-started a debate on the third-world countries. The term "third world" was coined during the Cold War to define those countries that were neither in the US-led NATO block nor the erstwhile USSR-led Warsaw Pact. While the "First World" was represented by the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the Southern Cone, Western European countries, and other allies, the Second World consisted of the Soviet Union, China, Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam, and their allies.

Third world country meaning

The countries that did not fall into either of these groups were called the "Third World" countries. These countries were mostly economically poor and non-industrialized. Most of these countries were former colonies. Besides, they received Western aid.

There were no clearly defined parameters, as the term itself was a loose and derogatory one. However, most of the third-world countries had the per capita Gross National Income below a threshold; some of them had a little more income, and they were clubbed together as the Lower-Middle Income Countries. These economies were dependent more on agriculture and less on industries, with limited adoption of technologies. These countries were at the lower rung of the Human Development Index (HDI) with low life expectancy, low education level, and low per capita income. They were poor in social indicators with higher child and maternal mortality rates, low literacy rates, and poor health conditions with limited access to WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene).

(China is no longer a third-world country.)

Third World Parametres

Though the third-world countries were defined by economic parameters, political factors were also important. Most of these countries were former colonies and weak democracies, and they had weak and corrupt governments; some of them witnessed military coups and dictatorial regimes.

However, the parameters kept on changing with time, and some of the countries that were once third-world countries are no longer the same. Having leveled a third-world country in the 20th century, China made tremendous economic development from the 1990s to the 2020s and became the second richest country after the US. On the other hand, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Sweden, and Switzerland were neutral and did not join NATO or the Warsaw Pact; they were never identified as the Third World.

(India has made significant economic strides.)

Is India a third-world country?

Historically, yes. Though India did not join NATO or the Warsaw Pact, it was a third-world country, as it was with the USSR, and received Western aid till very recently. But no more. India is not a third-world country, as the Western aid has trickled to a bare minimum, limited to NGOs and social sector players. India is still a developing economy, but it has made significant strides. India registered an estimated real GDP of Rs 187.97 lakh crore and nominal GDP of Rs 330.68 lakh crore during 2024-25. The Indian economy clocked a real GDP growth rate of 6.5% and a nominal GDP growth rate of 9.8% during the period. India is still not a $5-trillion economy. Its economy is estimated to be around $4.19 trillion, making it the world's fourth-largest economy.

On other parametres too, India has performed so well that it cannot be clubbed together with the third world countries. Though still lower to many developed countries on the HDI, India is in the medium human development category; it is considered a lower-middle-income country, not low-income. Though India is a former colony, it is a strong and vibrant democracy with no coup or military rule since its independence from British rule in 1947. Though the allegations of corruption and human rights violations cannot be ruled out, the same allegations have been leveled against countries like China. In a nutshell, India is no longer a third-world country.