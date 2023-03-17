Explained: Why IND vs AUS ODI series is not part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

IND vs AUS ODI series

Team India and Australia are currently facing off in the first ODI of a three-match series, which holds significant weight as the ICC Cricket World Cup is just six months away and both teams are considered favorites to win alongside England. With limited opportunities to fine-tune their strategies before the big tournament, these three matches could prove crucial in helping both teams find their ideal combination.

It's worth noting that India and Australia are among the seven teams that have already secured their spot in the World Cup through the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. However, this series is not part of the same league.

The ODI Super League, which began in 2020, was created as part of the qualification process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The league featured 12 full-member nations and the Netherlands, who were the champions of the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship, for a total of 13 teams. Each team played eight out of the 12 teams, four at home and four away, in a three-match ODI series. The top seven teams and the hosts will directly qualify for the World Cup, while the remaining two teams will be determined through qualifiers.

Only one series between two specific teams will be counted towards the Super League, meaning that the current three-match series is not included. In 2020, India faced Australia in a three-match series before the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the hosts won 2-1.

India has already completed all of their Super League series, including England, South Africa, and West Indies at home, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe away. As a result, all ODI assignments leading up to the World Cup will not be counted. Unfortunately, India's one home series against Afghanistan was cancelled.

India currently holds the third position on the points table, while Australia trails behind in sixth place. The competition for the final spot is fierce, with four teams vying for the coveted position. The West Indies, South Africa, and Ireland are all in the running, but only one will secure the spot. The remaining teams will have to play in the qualifiers to earn their place.

Recently, Nepal overcame UAE by nine runs in a thriller at Tribhuvan University Ground to book their berth for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

