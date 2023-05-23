Explained: Why has RBI withdrawn Rs 2000 bank notes? What will happen if you don’t exchange 2000 notes?

Rs 2000 notes withdrawn by RBI (File photo)

In a surprise move after the demonetisation in 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that the now-rare Rs 2000 notes in Indian currency are set to be withdrawn from circulation, with all traders and citizens of India asked to deposit the Rs 2000 notes at their banks at the earliest.

The Rs 2000 notes were introduced into circulation back in 2016 after the demonetisation moves by the Modi government, which led to all the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the country being removed from circulation immediately.

The RBI has asked all the citizens of India to submit the Rs 2000 notes to their nearest banks at the earliest, putting up a deadline of September 30 for the same. One can get their notes exchanged at the bank for Rs 500 or Rs 200 notes, or get them deposited at their bank accounts.

Why were Rs 2000 notes withdrawn by RBI?

In November 2016, the RBI decided to stop the circulation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the major demonetisation move and introduced the Rs 2000 notes under Section 24(1) of The RBI Act, 1934. This was done primarily with the objective of meeting the currency requirement of the economy.

Further, the RBI had stopped the printing of Rs 2000 notes in 2019 after the notes of all other denominations were in circulation in an adequate amount. Further, Rs 2000 notes became rare and were not the normal mode of transaction for the majority of the people.

Explaining in its notice, the RBI said, “In view of the above, and in pursuance of the ‘Clean Note Policy’ of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.”

What will happen if you don’t exchange or deposit Rs 2000 notes?

The deadline to exchange or deposit Rs 2000 notes in your bank account is set for September 30, 2023. However, RBI might extend the deadline to exchange the notes after the set date, going by the past trends in similar cases.

In the official notification, the RBI said that transactions can still be made with Rs 2000 notes, but all are “encouraged” to exchange the notes, meaning that it has not been made “mandatory” yet. Hence, it can be assumed that if one missed the deadline, these notes will not be deemed invalid.

