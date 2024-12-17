In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, TCS, L&T, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, and JSW Steel were the top losers.

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by more than 1 per cent. The weak performance of heavyweight stocks brought the market indices down, among other reasons. This decline in the domestic market was seen amid investors' caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on December 18.

Sensex closed at 80,657.42 after declining 1,091.15 points, or 1.33 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 24,320.05 after dropping 348.20 points, or 1.41 per cent. In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, TCS, L&T, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, and JSW Steel were the top losers. ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the top gainers. Despite the decline in the key indices, midcap and smallcap stocks fared slightly better. There were many reasons for the fall in the market. The biggest reason is the US and China.

5 big reasons for the market fall

1. Panic before the Fed meeting

The US central bank Federal Reserve will have a policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors have become cautious before this meeting, wherein the central bank may cut interest rates. However, in the long run, its effect can be a good sign for the Indian stock market.



2. Strengthening of the Dollar

The value of the US dollar has been steadily rising against the Indian rupee. The dollar index is stable at 106.77, but it has gained 5% this year. A strong dollar reduces the interest of foreign investors in the Indian stock market. This is because it makes investing in emerging markets less attractive. Currently, 1 US dollar equals to Rs 84.90.

3. Weakness in China's economy

China's consumption in November has been much lower than expected. Retail sales grew by just 3 per cent, much lower than October's 4.8 per cent growth. On the other hand, industrial production grew by 5.4 per cent year-on-year, which is in line with October. This slowdown could affect global commodity demand. This could pose a risk to the metal, energy and auto sectors in India. Nifty metal and auto sectors fell sharply in today's trade.

4. Wide trade deficit

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to an all-time high of USD 37.84 billion in November. It was USD 27.1 billion in October. This happened because the country's import bill rose and exports declined. The widening trade deficit will put pressure on the rupee, pushing it to USD 85 against the dollar. This will benefit exporters like IT and pharma from the fall in the rupee, but for importers, the increase in import costs will impact their stock prices.

5. Decline in global markets

Other global markets also panicked on Tuesday due to the Fed Reserve meeting. MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.15%, while futures trading indicated a sluggish start for European stock markets. Eurostoxx 50 futures fell 0.16%. German DAX futures fell 0.06%. FTSE futures fell 0.24%.