Explained: Why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by CBI in liquor policy case? | Photo: IANS

In a big development in the infamous Delhi excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16. Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the CBI headquarters in Delhi at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries in the same case where his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested in March.

Why has CBI summoned Delhi CM? Agency’s reasons

Kejriwal has been summoned by the agency to answer the probe team’s queries as a witness in the case, officials were quoted as saying. It has been alleged that the excise policy was changed to favour certain liquor dealers and South lobby. It is suspected that money raised from this was pumped in for election related purposes by the Aam Aadmi Party and is under investigation as part of the money trail, agency sources were quoted to have said.

CBI officials have said that the chief minister was aware of the process of policy formulation and influence of the South lobby, which necessitates the agency question him. The Delhi CM may also be question about an “untraceable” file which contains details of the expert committee, public comments from the time when the policy was at a nascent stage of formulation and its referral to Sisodia-led Group of Ministers (GoM). CM Kejriwal may also be queried about his possible conversation with suspects in the excise policy case.

As per sources, agency will decide upon the final role of Delhi CM as witness or accused in the case while filing a charge sheet after it has considered multiple factors. He is expected to be only questions as a witness as of now, they added.

(Inputs from PTI)