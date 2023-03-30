Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Explained: Who are transabled people and why is everyone talking about it?

What are transabled people and why is it a trending topic?

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Explained: Who are transabled people and why is everyone talking about it?
Picture: transid.fandom.com

Are you wondering about who transabled people are and why is everyone talking about it? Transabled people are individuals who desire to be disabled, despite being physically healthy. This might involve going to extreme lengths to fulfill this desire, such as intentionally injuring oneself, undergoing unnecessary surgeries or amputations, or using wheelchairs or other mobility aids when it is not necessary.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about transabled people, as society grapples with how to understand and support this community. Many people are curious about what motivates someone to want to be disabled, and there is a lot of debate around whether transabled individuals should be supported or discouraged.

Transability may be a kind of body dysmorphia, a mental health condition in which sufferers experience anxiety over a perceived physical imperfection or defect. This is one explanation for transability. This apparent flaw in the case of transabled people can be the presence of a limb or other body part that they believe does not belong to their real identity. They might feel more in tune with their genuine self by getting rid of or changing this bodily component.

However, not all transbaled people identify as having a mental health condition, and some claim that wanting to be disabled is just a part of who they are, similar to how some people identify as a certain gender or sexuality. Some also want to feel disabled to feel and support other disabled people.

Regardless of the underlying causes, the transabled community faces many challenges in society. Many people view their desires as bizarre or disturbing, and transabled individuals may face discrimination or even violence as a result. In addition, medical professionals may be hesitant to support their desires, as they conflict with traditional medical ethics around preserving bodily integrity.

Despite these challenges, there are organizations and support groups that exist to help transabled individuals find community and acceptance. By raising awareness about transability and promoting understanding and compassion, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and accepting society for all.

Read more: Explained: What is #digitalfasting that is trending on Twitter?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.