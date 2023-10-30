Headlines

Explained: Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Explained: Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Explained: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

A disgruntled member of the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses launched an IED bomb attack on a peaceful prayer meeting at a convention hall in Kerala, killing three people.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

The nation was left shaken up by multiple explosions taking place around the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Ernakulam district where a prayer meeting of the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses was taking place. The explosions claimed 3 lives and left dozens injured.

Around 2,500 people had gathered in a convention hall in Kerala for a prayer meeting of the group Jehovah’s Witnesses when the series of blasts took place. Later, a disgruntled member of the same religious group claimed responsibility for the attack in a video uploaded to social media.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have a prominent presence in Kerala and have been a part of the country for around a century. While their origin was in the United States, the group has seen more and more members across the globe in the last few years.

Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses?

Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian denomination that originated in the United States in the 19th century and has thousands of members in India. Their practices differ from traditional Christian beliefs, as the group worships a god named Jehovah and believes that the end of the world is imminent.

The group has rejected the concept of the Holy Trinity, and believes that Jehovah is the only true god and all worship should be directed towards him. Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that they are living out their last few days on the Earth, waiting for the establishment of God’s Kingdom on the planet.

Some of their most unique practices are not celebrating major Christian holidays like Easter and Christmas as they link it to paganism. They also don’t believe in getting blood transfusions, as they believe that blood is sacred, even if it means risking their lives.

Why were Jehovah’s Witnesses targeted by disgruntled members?

A 48-year-old man named Dominic claimed responsibility for the Kerala serial blasts targeting the gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses, killing three people. Dominic is also a member of the religious group who had been disgruntled because some of the practices of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In a video uploaded on social media before surrendering to the Kerala Police, Dominic said that he had been a Jehovah’s Witness for 16 years, but recently found the teachings of the group to be seditious. He said that he had asked the group to correct their teachings to no avail.

“Back then I did not take it seriously and went along with them just as a joke. Around six years ago, I realised they were not a good organization and their teachings were seditious,” he said in the video, saying that he had “no choice” but to take this step.

READ | Why did SEBI forbid 'Baap of Chart' owner Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari from trading?

