Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

The coup was declared on state television by Colonel Amadou Abdramane, who claimed that the military and security forces had acted in response to deteriorating security and poor leadership and bad governance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was removed from power by the soldiers in Niger late on Wednesday and it was unclear who was in charge of the country after the military coup was declared on national TV which sparked widespread condemnation. 

Niger's President has been held by troops from the presidential guard. 

In a statement broadcast on national television, Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane said that “the defence and security forces … have decided to put an end to the regime you are familiar with”.

They further said that they have dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the nation’s borders. 

France and the West African bloc ECOWAS demanded Bazoum's immediate release and the restoration of constitutional law. The restoration of constitutional order should be restored, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. 

Nine more officers in fatigues surrounded Abdramane as he read out his statement while he was seated. The organization, which refers to itself as the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, issued a caution against any outside interference.

The declaration followed a day of ambiguity during which the Niger presidency claimed that members of the elite guard unit were engaging in an"anti-Republican demonstration" and news organizations claimed that Bazoum was being held at the palace by the mutinous forces.

The coup was started out by the presidential guard, which is drawn from the armed forces and usually protects the president and his entourage, headed by General Omar Tchiani.

However, he was not present when the troops declared Bazoum's replacement on television.

After the army command announced its support for the takeover initiated by soldiers of the presidential guard on Thursday, supporters of the coup ransacked and set fire to the ruling party's headquarters in Niamey, the country's capital.

The military coup, the seventh in West and Central Africa since 2020, could make it more difficult for the West to assist Sahelian nations in their struggle against armed organizations with ties to al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL).

The coup was declared on state television by Colonel Amadou Abdramane, who claimed that the military and security forces had acted in response to deteriorating security and poor leadership and bad governance. 

The coup got underway when several guards at the Niamey presidential palace blocked the president's entrance on Wednesday. Abdramane declared on Thursday that all political party operations had been put on hold until further notice.

Bazoum promised to defend "hard-won" democratic advancements in a message on social media on Thursday morning.

Since then, he hasn't posted or commented. Josep Borrell, the head of EU foreign policy, was one of the world leaders who claimed to have communicated with him.

