Explained: What is WhatsApp Communities feature and how it can help you manage multiple groups

WhatsApp Communities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the roll out of the new WhatsApp features including the much awaited Communities feature. The new WhatsApp Communities feature has been in the works for quite some time now and it was officially revealed by the company a few months ago. WhatsApp group admins have been desperately waiting for this feature and it is one major feature added by the messaging platform in the last few years. To use the feature properly, you first need to know what it is and how it will help you.

What is WhatsApp Communities feature?

WhatsApp Communities feature is dedicated to group admins who manage multiple groups at once. As the name suggests, WhatsApp Communities feature allows users to create a large community on the messaging platform in which a large number of users can come together under a huge umbrella just like a school, office or any other organisation where people who don’t specifically know each other are associated by a common thing.

WhatsApp Communities feature allows users to add and manage multiple groups under a single umbrella. Community admins can reach members with important updates by sending announcements, and community members can stay connected by exploring and chatting in groups that matter to them.

Members can receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Your personal messages and calls in communities are always end-to-end encrypted.

For example, Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

Why are you not able to access new WhatsApp Communities feature

Although WhatsApp has started to roll out the new feature for users across the globe, it has also announced that the Communities update will reach all users in the coming months. This means it is not necessary that you will be able to use the feature instantly. The company will make the new Communities feature available in a phased manner. If you have received the new WhatsApp Communities feature who will be able to see a new tab that will replace the camera tab on the extreme left tab on the main screen.