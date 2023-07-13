Explained: What is Watsonx, IBM’s new enterprise-ready AI and data platform

Watsonx allows clients to specialise and deploy models for various enterprise use cases or build their own. Watsonx comprises three products - Watsonx.ai, Watsonx.data and Watsonx.governance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the hot topic in the tech world with every other company investing big to make their mark in the segment. OpenAI’s ChatGPT made AI a topic of household discussion and although the OpenAI GPT tool is way more advanced than what has been commonly available, its use as an enterprise product has not been proven yet. With an aim to make a mark in that segment, IBM has started to roll out an enterprise-ready AI and data platform called Watsonx.

Watsonx allows clients to specialise and deploy models for various enterprise use cases or build their own. Watsonx comprises three products - Watsonx.ai, Watsonx.data and Watsonx.governance. Here’s what the IBM Watsonx products offer and how the company is planning to take an AI lead with them.

Watsonx.ai

Through Watsonx.ai, AI builders can leverage models from IBM and from the Hugging Face community for a range of AI development tasks. The models are pre-trained to support a range of Natural Language Processing (NLP) type tasks including question answering, content generation and summarization, text classification and extraction.

Watsonx.data

Designed to help clients overcome pervasive data volume, complexity, cost, and governance challenges when scaling AI workloads, watsonx.data allows users to access their data across cloud and on-premises environments through a single point of entry. Watsonx.data empowers non-technical users with self-service access to its own enterprise high-quality, trusted data in a single collaborative platform.

Watsonx.governance

This product will be rolled out by IBM in the coming year. It will help organizations to implement end-to-end lifecycle governance, mitigate risk and manage compliance to the growing AI and industry regulations. AI governance should never be an afterthought, so IBM encourages its customers to begin governance of their ML models and foundation models at the outset.