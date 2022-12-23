Explained: What is virus and where did it originate? Why is coronavirus still strong after 3 years?

Prior to humanity, viruses appeared on earth. It's been around for around 350 crore years. The virus is actually neither alive nor dead. You could say they live forever. Their DNA is incorporated into our own DNA. The genetic makeup of the virus makes up 10% of the human genome. The majority of the animals on our planet can be attacked by them. whether they be little bacteria, plants, people, or animals.

Let's assume that coronavirus is now a household issue when it comes to that particular topic. The virus is well-known to all. For the past three years, it has consistently ranked among the top search terms on Google. Although Corona is now but where did the Virus originate? And when was it born?

How does the virus spread in a cell?

Any virus has a protein coat surrounding it that requires lipids from the cell. The virus builds a new copy of itself on top of this host cell by stealing its lipids. Either the same or perhaps a new variation with increased strength. This fact is known to scientists. But by using a time machine, one would need to travel back nearly 400 billion years to discover the truth.

There are 3 stories on how the Virus was created:

The first is called Virus First Hypothesis: The earliest viruses developed in an environment that was favourable after the world originated. It was only a matter of time until primordial soup appeared on earth. They were reproducing there. From this replication, the remaining multicellular organisms were created. However, the virus' host cells were either developing at the same time. Or it was created at the end of the evolutionary process? According to this theory, viruses have always existed. These are proteins covering nucleic acid particles. Free-moving nucleic acid particles must have been the first, as they afterwards put on a protein cover for protection.

The Regression Hypothesis is the second. In other words, some scientists think that some of the earlier-formed cells desired to return to their original state. Means sought to deteriorate in order to develop the capacity to duplicate themselves. They had to behave like a parasite, which finally evolved into a virus, in order to reach this position. This theory is supported by the discovery of two enormous viruses belonging to the Mimiviridae family. These viruses are comprised of double-stranded DNA, which is created by dissecting 1400 amoeba proteins. Consider that the virus breaking away from the cell is creating a new virus.

The third is The Escaped Genes Hypothesis. The Escaped Genes Hypothesis is the third. It is claimed that viruses have evolved from genes in this place. Genes that split off from multicellular creatures. Also during the early stages of life. The genes that split off at various times united to create various viruses. These very genes give the viruses the motivation to be egotistical which is self-replication so as to produce your fresh variation, additionally infecting several organisms. The truth behind these three tales can only be ascertained by science.

What came first Bacteria or Viruses?

A report in Nature Magazine claims that viruses predate bacteria, archaea, and oocytes because RNA and DNA are the first molecules to replicate. RNA makes up the majority of viruses. In other words, viruses evolved before bacteria or other cell creatures. The issue of their age does not even come up when they are neither alive nor dead. They simply keep developing their own copies or variations.

What is the general behaviour of the virus?

A virus' typical behaviour is to transmit infection in order to produce a clone or variety of itself. Viruses exist in a totally separate environment and have a wide range. In comparison to other biological creatures, their world is unique. For instance, the poliovirus has an RNA genome. Herpesvirus has a DNA genome. Single-stranded genomes can be found in some influenza viruses. Double-stranded genomes are used to create some wires. such as smallpox.

What is common among viruses when there are so many different types?

There are only three objects, and they are all extremely small. fewer than 200 nanometers in diameter. Second, they can only reproduce inside the host cell. Thirdly, no viruses with ribosomes have been discovered thus far.

Do viruses have a life?

In actuality, the virus entered another person's body when it was released into the air by someone sneezing or coughing. For a few days, that person remained unwell. The virus then developed a new strain in his body. Or just propagate the outdated form. The influenza vaccination is modified annually as a result. since its infection likewise evolves annually. or gets healthy enough to forgo the shot. This is merely an evolution.

There is no metabolic activity carried out by viruses as we do as humans. They lack ribosomes as well as messenger RNA. Even they are unable to cover messenger RNA to proteins. The virus replicates itself in a host cell while existing under these restrictions. In other words, viruses are not alive in the biological sense of the word.

Do viruses have parents?

Since the virus replicates only in a host cell. That's why the same virus is called a parental virus i.e. Virion. This virus produces many of its forms which are exactly the same genetically and in shape. That is, the new viruses that are born will be similar to their parental virus from external and internal behaviours.

So will the coronavirus not end?

Don't think the coronavirus will ever go away because it will constantly reproduce throughout your body. It will continue to have new variations and will continue to infect you. Its vaccination will continue to be updated. You must administer the booster dose on the booster. Or you must receive an updated version of the vaccine you have received.