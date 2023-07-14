Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

PM Narendra Modi receives the highest civilian and military honour from France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on PM Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. PM Modi will become the first Indian PM to receive this honour.



President Emmanuel Macron gave the honour to Modi, following a private dinner the French president hosted at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday night. According to the external affairs ministry, Modi thanked Macron for "this singular honour on behalf of the people of India."

All about the Grand Cross of Legion of Honour:

The Legion of Honour is organized into five degrees (lower to higher): Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer, and Grand Cross. It was established by the former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. The fifth honour went to the PM.



Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this accolade.



In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world. These include the Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, the former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and the former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.



The badge is a five-armed Maltese asterisk hung on an oak and laurel wreath, and the ribbon is red. The effigy of the Republic appears on the obverse, and the slogan "Honour and Fatherland" is printed in French around two tricolour flags on the reverse.



Even though only French citizens are eligible to join the Legion of Honour, other nationals who support France or its ideals may also get the Legion's honour. There are currently around 79,000 members, and each year France bestows this award on about 300 foreign nationals.

“I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening,” Modi tweeted.