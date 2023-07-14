Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

explainer
PM Narendra Modi receives the highest civilian and military honour from France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.
PM Modi in France: French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest distinction bestowed by the nation, upon PM Narendra Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit.
French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on PM Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. PM Modi will become the first Indian PM to receive this honour.
In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of… pic.twitter.com/7nBEcAeDf8— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
President Emmanuel Macron gave the honour to Modi, following a private dinner the French president hosted at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday night. According to the external affairs ministry, Modi thanked Macron for "this singular honour on behalf of the people of India."
All about the Grand Cross of Legion of Honour:
“I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening,” Modi tweeted.
I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening. pic.twitter.com/OMhydyleph— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023