Explained: What is the 75 hard challenge and why is it trending on social media these days?

The 75 Hard Challenge has gained popularity in recent years as a fitness and personal development program that promises to transform your body and mind in just 75 days. Created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, the challenge consists of a strict set of rules and guidelines designed to push participants to their limits and help them develop discipline, mental toughness, and confidence.

The challenge requires participants to follow a strict diet plan without any cheat meals, consume at least one gallon of water every day, and exercise twice a day for 45 minutes each time. One of the workouts must be done outside, regardless of the weather conditions. In addition, participants must read at least ten pages of a non-fiction book every day and take a progress picture to track their physical transformation.

One of the most challenging aspects of the 75 Hard Challenge is the strict adherence to the rules. Any slip-ups or cheating during the challenge means starting over from day one. The challenge also encourages participants to step outside of their comfort zone and try new things, such as taking cold showers, practicing meditation, or learning a new skill.

Despite its difficulty, the 75 Hard Challenge has gained a dedicated following of participants who attest to its transformative power. Many participants report feeling more confident, focused, and energized after completing the challenge. Some even continue with the habits they formed during the challenge long after it's over.

However, it's important to note that the 75 Hard Challenge is not for everyone. The strict rules and rigorous demands can be overwhelming, and the challenge should not be taken lightly. Participants should consult with a doctor before starting the challenge and be prepared to commit fully to the program for the entire 75 days.

