Explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 Formula in National Educational Policy? Know the new framework of schooling

The administration has discussed overhauling the entire system of schooling while putting National Education Policy 2020 into practice. It was stated that in addition to rote learning, children would also be educated through practical knowledge. A conversation regarding the 5+3+3+4 structure took place.

Three years of kindergarten or playschool instruction will be included in the new schooling system's definition of formal education. Essentially, the framework of schooling from 3 years old to 18 years old consists of four stages (5+3+3+4).

The National Curriculum Framework's (NCF) pre-draft, which was published on Thursday, provides a detailed explanation of these four levels. Let's first clarify what 5+3+3+4 means and how the entire educational system is getting ready to function with this single equation.

What is the 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 structure that will shape school education?

According to NEP 2020, schooling should be rethought. It is broken down into four phases, numbered 5+3+3+4. which includes people from 3 to 18 years of age.

Five of 5+3+3+4 in this case denotes formative years. The foundation stage is split into two parts according to number 5. 3 years of preschool plus 2 years of primary school, or the first Anganwadi.

What is the first 3 of 5+3+3+4?

This first 3 includes both grades 1-2 together which range from 3 to 8 years old. The next +3 will then be split into a class 3 to class 5 preparation phase. Following this, students will complete three years of middle school (Classes 6 through 8) before finishing their secondary education for four years (Classes 9 to 12). In this approach, a student studies up to the 12th standard in three to eighteen years.

Class timings will be 40 minutes, no assembly on Saturday

Every weekday in the Preparatory and Middle Stages should begin with a 25-minute assembly, per NCF. Each segment that follows will be 40 minutes long. The class period will be 80 minutes if the subject calls for a block period. A 5-minute transition period will be provided for students to get ready to study before switching to a new subject. Aside from this, the timetable now includes a 15-minute snack break and a 45-minute lunch break. On Saturday, there won't be an assembly, and lunch will only be an hour long.

What will be the study like after Class 9th?

Even after class 9, the workdays will begin with a 25-minute assembly. Despite the fact that their classes last 50 minutes, their total class time will be 100 minutes. The pupils get five minutes to prepare for the following class during the transition period. They have not been given any time for refreshments, although the lunch break has been extended to 55 minutes. Also, Saturday assemblies will not be held. In these classes, there will also be an additional period for enrichment. Their school days have been extended as a result. It is intended for the students to use as additional time for curriculum-related subject-matter enrichment.

There will be 8 groups from 9th to 12th grade:

Students will have the choice to select their preferred subject in the last four years of school, from ninth to twelfth grades, in the NCF draught. Humanities, Mathematics-Computing, Vocational Education, Physical Education, Arts Education, Social Science, and Inter-Disciplinary Subjects will be grouped into 8 categories. These four years will likewise be split into two periods, the ninth and tenth and the eleventh and twelfth. History, physics, and language will be taught in the second phase, whereas science, social science, and the humanities will be taught in the first phase, which is classes 9–10. (class 11-12).

11th and 12th graders must read four subjects

Four of the eight topic groups in the eleventh and twelfth grades must also be completed. The semester system will be used for both of these years' academic work. The chosen subject in this has to be finished in one semester. The student will need to pass 16 papers in order to successfully complete their 12th-grade education in this manner (courses). You must select your four subjects from a list of eight across three subject groupings in this.