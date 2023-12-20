Explained: What is 'smishing scam' and how you can stay safe?

It is a type of cyberattack where attackers use text messages to trick individuals into divulging sensitive information or performing certain actions.

The Indian government has warned regarding a new scam called ‘Smishing,’ which is a type of cyberattack where attackers use text messages to trick individuals into divulging sensitive information or performing certain actions.

It also involves sending deceptive messages that appear to be from a trustworthy source, prompting recipients to click on malicious links or provide personal information.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian cyber agency stated that it is a technique used by fraudsters to trick users by sending text messages to gather personal information of users for committing financial frauds.

The agency added that the fraudsters usually send fraudulent malware infected links that masquerade a legitimate application or a link that might take users to a fake site for gathering personal information or dropping malware.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warned that more often these messages are spoofed and they appear to be from an authentic source.

Tips to stay safe from the new scam:

To avoid falling victim to this new scam or the smishing attacks, be cautious of unsolicited messages. You should also avoid clicking on links from unknown or unverified sources, and verify the legitimacy of messages by contacting the supposed sender through official channels.

Taking to X, CERT-In shared some tips to stay safe from smishing attacks-

-Never click on any suspicious link in SMS/social media charts or posts.

-Use online resources to validate shortened URLs.

-Always check the link before clicking.

-Use updated antivirus and antimalware tools.

-If you receive any suspicious message pretending to be from a bank or institution, immediately contact the bank or institution.

-Use a separate email account for personal online transactions.

-Enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) for emails and bank accounts.

-Keep your operating system and software updated with the latest patches.