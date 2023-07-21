Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

The findings, which were reported in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, demonstrated that phubbing had a significant, unfavourable impact on marital satisfaction.

If you frequently find yourself "phubbing"—paying sole attention to your phone—while ignoring or snubbing your partner, your marriage may be at risk, as per the study. The act of ignoring someone in a social situation by focusing on one's phone rather than speaking to them directly is known as "phubbing."

Phubbing behaviour has expanded over the entire modern world. Despite the fact that cell phones make it possible to communicate with others at practically any time and almost anywhere, there is rising worry that these gadgets actually hinder rather than enhance social interactions.

“Theoretical explanations also show that phubbing is an important problem for healthy communication. In this study, it was revealed that phubbing behaviour affects marital satisfaction,” said psychologists Suat Kilicarslan and Izzet Parmaksiz from the Nigde Omer Halisdemir University in Turkey.

In the research, 712 married couples in Turkey were provided with questionnaires. Of these, 365 (51.3%) were male and 347 (48.7%) were female participants.

The findings, which were reported in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, demonstrated that phubbing had a significant, unfavourable impact on marital satisfaction.

People's addiction to external devices has resulted from the emergence of behaviour never previously witnessed in the human race since the invention of the smartphone.

According to sociologists, these developments are having an effect since some people report feeling less lonely as a result of always being "connected." Others experience greater isolation as a result of their inability to make direct connections with others.

The potential that unsatisfied couples could be more likely to phub their spouse was not discussed in the study. They do point out that the issue can be readily solved: married couples may want to consider putting their phones off more frequently.