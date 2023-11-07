Explained: What is 'Odd-Even scheme', Delhi government's plan to curb air pollution?

Delhi grapples to breathe fresh air amid a dangerous rise in pollution levels, the state government implements the odd-even rule again. Know all about this scheme.

As the pollution level of Delhi remains at a 'severe' level, the Delhi government has declared to reintroduce the 'odd-even scheme' along with other measures such as the closure of physical classes for school students, work-from-home facilities for 50 per cent of government employees, restriction of stubble burning in neighbouring states and others. The odd-even scheme will be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20.

How will vehicles operate?

Under the odd-even scheme, the cars in the city will operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plate. The vehicles that have an odd-number plate will be allowed to operate on odd dates and those with an even number will operate on even days.

This means that vehicles with license plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to run on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can run on odd dates.

Read: Not only stubble burning, motor vehicles, Delhi's geography adds up to worsening air quality

History of odd-even scheme

The odd-even scheme was first introduced in 2016 by the Aam Aadmi Patry (AAP) in an effort to curb pollution. This scheme was also brought back in the years 2017 and 2019 as well. Although there were some exemptions such as CNG-driven vehicles that could run on any day, women-only vehicles, vehicles with children up to the age of 12, occupied by any physically-disabled persons were also exempted.