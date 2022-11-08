Explained: What is Mastodon, the social media platform Twitter users are migrating to

Mastodon (Image: Reuters)

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the microblogging platform has witnessed some significant changes. The tech entrepreneur claims that “Twitter usage is at an all-time high” ,however a report by Bloomberg claims otherwise. As per the report, Twitter users are looking for a Twitter alternative ever since Musk acquired the platform in a massive $44 billion deal. Popular celebs, including Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard have also left the social media platform following the buyout deal. The report from Bloomberg suggests that a chunk of Twitter users have migrated to an open source social media platform called Mastodon, which has attracted more than 489,003 new users since October 27, the day on which Musk bought Twitter. But what is Mastodon and why are people moving towards it? Here's the answer to your questions.

What is Mastodon?

Mastodon is claimed to be a federated social network. The basic UI of the site is quite similar to Twitter and one may confuse it for that at first. When you sign up, you can choose servers that you like based on their moderation rules. Each service is hosted by an independent individual or organisation and it can have its own rules. With different moderation rules, you do not have to see the content that may concern you or you may find offensive or disturbing. Choosing a server does not mean that you will not be able to follow other Mastodon accounts on other servers. You can also change the servers any time you like.

The company claims that it will only support servers that “are consistently committed to moderation against racism, sexism, and transphobia.” The platform has witnessed an unexpected surge over the last one week and thus it is facing numerous issues that platform’s founder, lead developer and Chief Executive Officer Eugen Rochko tried to address in numerous posts. “It’s a great opportunity for people to finally see that social media can be done differently, that it can be a protocol not under control of any single company,” he wrote. He also apologised for “processing delays until I can get my hands on more hardware. Sorry!”